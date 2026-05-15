Bhojshala Verdict 'Historic', Site Is A Hindu Temple: VHP's Alok Kumar

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President Alok Kumar has hailed the Indore High Court's decision regarding the Bhojshala dispute as a "historic and well-considered" judgment. Kumar has said that the verdict aligns with the historical and legal facts surrounding the 11th-century structure located in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.

Welcoming the court's recognition of the site's identity, Kumar stated, "It is certainly a historic decision. Dhar's Bhojshala is a Hindu temple, and the nature of this place has always been that of a Hindu temple, including in 1947." He noted that the court reached this conclusion after a comprehensive scientific survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and extensive legal arguments from all parties involved.

Call for Broader Revival of the Site

Beyond the right to worship, the VHP leader called for a broader revival of the site. "It is not enough just to have a temple for worship here," Kumar remarked. He reminded that during the reign of Raja Bhoj, the site was a prominent centre for Sanskrit studies and spiritual knowledge. He urged the government and society to collaborate in re-establishing a university at Dhar dedicated to the study of the Vedas, Vedanta, and Buddhist, Jain, and Sikh scriptures.

Demand for Vagdevi Idol's Return

A significant highlight of his statement was the demand for the return of the Vagdevi (Saraswati) idol currently housed in a UK museum. Kumar asserted, "The idol of Vagdevi is not a mere museum artefact; it is a deity with 'Pran-Pratishtha'. We hope the Government of India will make efforts to bring the idol back and install it in this temple."

Appeal for Communal Harmony

Addressing potential concerns from the Muslim community, Kumar described the verdict as a balanced one, noting that the court has recommended the state government consider providing alternative land for a mosque within the same district. He concluded by appealing for communal harmony, stating that the decision should be embraced with "spiritual peace" to move the nation forward together. (ANI)

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