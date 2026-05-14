Kerala CM Puzzle To End Today With Cong High Command Finally To Announce Name

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, May 14 (IANS) The suspense over who will be the next Chief Minister of Kerala continued in Delhi, with hectic backroom discussions in Delhi keeping party leaders, workers and even alliance partners on edge.

While the Congress high command appeared to be inching towards a decision, the official word remained tightly under wraps, turning the wait into a political thriller stretching well beyond the victory celebrations.

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is holding a crucial meeting with K.C. Venugopal at his residence on Thursday, sparking intense speculation in political circles.

The hurried manner in which Venugopal left his residence only added fuel to the rumour mill already running at full speed in Kerala and Delhi alike.

Adding to the intrigue, senior leaders Deepa Dasmunsi, Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik were still in Delhi, signalling that the final consultations were continuing at the highest level.

Though party leaders had repeatedly hinted that the announcement would come on Thursday, till noon, the suspense is expected to continue. All newly elected Congress MLAs have meanwhile been directed to assemble at the state party headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram in the afternoon ahead of the Congress Legislature Party meeting scheduled for 1 p.m.

The gathering is being seen as a clear indication that the party is preparing for a formal announcement once the high command gives its final nod.

According to sources, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President Sunny Joseph has already established contact with Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as part of the government formation process.

There are also reports that the newly elected legislators may conduct a roadshow to Lok Bhavan after the legislature party meeting, adding a touch of political theatre to an already dramatic day.

Even as the suspense drags on, the three powerful camps backing Venugopal, V.D. Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala continue to remain hopeful, each convinced that the final nod from Delhi could still tilt in their favour.