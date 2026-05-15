Sham Kaushal Wishes His 'Puttar' Vicky Kaushal On 38Th Birthday, Says He's 'Blessed To Have A Son Like Him'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Veteran action director Sham Kaushal seemed to have become emotional as he wished his elder son, Vicky Kaushal, on his birthday with a beautiful post on social media.

As Vicky turned 38 years on May 16, his proud father shared a warm note, calling him as his“puttar” and expressing how 'happy and blessed' he feels to have a son like him.

In the picture shared by Sham Kaushal on his social media account, the father and son are seen sitting comfortably on a couch at home, dressed in casual attire.

Sharing the picture, Sham Kaushal wrote,“Wish u a very Happy Birthday Puttar. May God's blessings be always with u. Always love, blessings & best wishes. Feeling so happy & blessed to have a son like u. Rab di meher bani rahe.... Jor di jhappi @vickykaushal09.”

Sham has always taken to his social media accounts to laud his son's achievements and personal milestones too.

On the account of the arrival of Vicky Kaushal's baby boy in November last year, Sham was seen elated as he welcomed a new member to his family.

Appearing overjoyed and emotional, Shaam had shared a heartfelt note that read,“So so happy becoming a Dada... Shukariya Rab Da... God is and has been so kind. Bhagwan ki meherbani aise hi mere bachon pe aur sabse junior Kaushal pe bani rahe.”

Vicky and Katrina, later in a joint post on social media account, introduced their son's name, Vihaan Kaushal, and had captioned the post as,“Our ray of light. Vihaan.”

Talking about Sham Kaushal, the veteran has been one of Hindi cinema's most respected action directors for decades. He has worked on major films like Krrish, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dangal, Padmaavat, and Gangs of Wasseypur.

Apart from his successful career, Sham is also a proud father to two sons, Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal, both of whom have carved a space for themselves in Bollywood.

–IANS

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