Delhi Latest Weather Update: IMD Warns Of 43°C Heatwave, Hot Winds And Rising Heat

Delhi is set to sizzle on May 16, 2026, with temperatures likely to hit 41°C and rise to 43°C in the coming days. Hot winds and heatwave-like conditions may make outdoor activities difficult, with little immediate relief expected.

On May 16, 2026, Delhi-NCR will face a hot and dry day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts clear skies, meaning strong sunshine will trouble people all day. The maximum temperature is expected to hit 41 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius. While humidity will be around 30-45%, the intense sun will make it feel much hotter. Roads will be sizzling in the afternoon, creating heatwave-like conditions. Experts are advising everyone to avoid stepping out between 12 PM and 4 PM.

Saturday is going to be a real scorcher in Delhi. According to the latest IMD data, the maximum temperature could touch 41°C, which is considered above normal. The minimum will be 24°C, so don't expect much relief at night either. You'll feel the strong sun and hot winds right from the morning. The weather department says clear skies will let the sun's rays directly heat the ground, making it tough to be outdoors. Children, the elderly, and those who are unwell are advised to be extra careful as the risk of heatstroke is rising fast.

Delhiites, brace yourselves for a tough few days ahead. The IMD's forecast shows the temperature hitting 42°C on May 17 and a blistering 43°C on May 18. There's a slight chance of partly cloudy skies and some thunder on May 17, but don't get your hopes up for any real relief from the heat. Strong surface winds might blow on May 18 and 19, but since they'll be hot winds, the temperature won't drop. Weather experts say heatwave conditions could get even more severe in the third week of May. This rising heat is also expected to spike the demand for electricity and water.

With rising temperatures and heatwave-like conditions in Delhi, health experts are advising everyone to be careful. Try to avoid direct sunlight in the afternoon and make sure you don't get dehydrated. Drink plenty of water, lemon water, ORS, and other fluids. It's best to wear light-coloured cotton clothes and cover your head with a cloth or a cap. Also, don't forget to use sunscreen and an umbrella when you step out. The IMD has issued a special warning for children and the elderly, as the risk of dehydration and heatstroke is much higher for them. If you feel dizzy, weak, or have a headache, move to a cool place immediately.

According to the IMD, there's no major relief from the heat in sight for Delhi-NCR. For the next five days, the temperature is expected to stay between 41°C and 43°C. The weather department says clear skies and dry winds will continue to make things uncomfortable for people. You can expect hot gusts of wind during the day, while high temperatures at night could lead to more humidity. Experts believe the heat might get even more intense by the last week of May. This could push the demand for air conditioners, coolers, and electricity to record levels. Delhi residents will have to gear up for more intense heat.