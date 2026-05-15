Aaj Kiska Match Hai: IPL Match Today 16 May 2026, Gujarat Eye Playoffs, Kolkata Face Must-Win Game

The IPL 2026 playoff race is heating up, and Saturday's clash between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders could significantly impact the points table. Gujarat Titans are just one victory away from officially booking a place in the playoffs, while KKR are battling to keep their campaign alive.

After a shaky start to the season, Gujarat have transformed into one of the strongest sides in the tournament with five consecutive wins. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders are still trying to recover from a disastrous beginning that continues to haunt their playoff hopes.

Gujarat Titans Script Stunning Mid-Season Turnaround

There was a phase in IPL 2026 when Gujarat Titans looked far from playoff contenders. The team had managed to win only three of their first seven matches, with concerns growing over their overdependence on the top-order batters.

However, the second half of the season has witnessed a remarkable turnaround. Gujarat's batting unit has found consistency, while the bowlers have delivered under pressure. Their balanced performances have pushed them to second place on the points table after 12 matches.

A win against KKR would confirm Gujarat Titans' entry into the playoffs and further strengthen their reputation as one of the most dangerous teams this season.

KKR Face Must-Win Situation at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders have also improved significantly after a poor start. The team failed to win any of its first six matches and managed just one point during that phase after a rain-hit game against Punjab Kings.

KKR bounced back impressively with four straight wins, but their recent defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru has once again complicated the qualification scenario.

Another loss against Gujarat Titans would leave Kolkata depending heavily on other results to stay in contention for the playoffs.

Home Advantage Yet To Work for Kolkata

Although KKR's remaining three matches are scheduled at Eden Gardens, their home form this season has not been convincing. The team has managed to win only one out of three home games so far.

The management will hope familiar conditions finally work in their favour as they attempt to revive their campaign in front of home supporters.

Will Matheesha Pathirana Finally Get His Chance?

Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana is reportedly fully fit and available for selection, but KKR are yet to include him in the playing XI. There is speculation that he could replace Rovman Powell in this crucial fixture.

Meanwhile, Rachin Ravindra has departed the IPL to join preparations for New Zealand's upcoming Test series in England.

KKR Probable Playing XII

Finn Allen Ajinkya Rahane (Captain) Angkrish Raghuvanshi Cameron Green Rinku Singh Manish Pandey Rovman Powell Sunil Narine Anukul Roy Kartik Tyagi Vaibhav Arora Saurabh Dubey

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XII

Shubman Gill (Captain) B Sai Sudharsan Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper) Washington Sundar Jason Holder Nishant Sindhu Rahul Tewatia Rashid Khan Arshad Khan Kagiso Rabada Mohammed Siraj Prasidh Krishna / R Sai Kishore Can Gujarat Become the First Team to Seal Playoff Qualification?

All eyes will now be on whether Gujarat Titans can continue their dominant run and become the first team to secure a playoff berth in IPL 2026. For Kolkata Knight Riders, the equation is simple - win or risk falling out of the playoff race.