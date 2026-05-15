Kolkata Latest Weather Update: When Will Monsoon Arrive In Bengal? Check Details Here

North Bengal continues to receive heavy rain, while South Bengal struggles with heat and humidity. The Alipore Met office predicts scattered showers in some districts, but major relief is unlikely before the monsoon arrives in India by month-end.

While North Bengal is getting heavy showers, people in the southern districts are struggling with intense heat. The temperature has shot up in the last two-three days, making everyone desperate for some relief.The weather office has confirmed that southern districts are about to get some rain. But they also say the heat isn't going anywhere soon. Expect scattered showers over the next few days, but the temperature will remain high.According to the Alipore Met office, the monsoon is set to hit the Andaman islands by Saturday. This will bring heavy storms and rainfall to the region. Kolkata might also see some showers.Sources say the monsoon could enter mainland India through Kerala by the last week of this month. Usually, the Southwest monsoon arrives in Kerala around May 30 or June 1, but this year it has come early. This is why rains are expected to start from today.Today, Saturday, North Bengal is bracing for heavy downpours. An orange alert is active for Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri, where heavy rain and gusty winds are predicted.