India's U-17 Boxers Bag 17 Medals At Asian Championships 2026

India concluded its U-17 campaign at the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026 with a total of 17 medals, including 2 gold, 7 silver and 8 bronze, with the girls' contingent leading the charge.

The U-17 girls delivered an impressive 12-medal haul, comprising 2 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze, while the U-17 boys added 1 silver and 4 bronze medals.

Girls Clinch Two Gold Medals

India secured two gold medals in the girls' finals. Rakhi (46kg) clinched gold with a strong RSC win in the second round against Rukhshonabonu Ahadova (UZB). Navya (57kg) added the second gold, registering a dominant 4:0 victory over Sara Kono (JPN).

Silver Medal Winners

In other bouts, Khushi Chand (48kg) settled for silver after a 1:4 loss to Arisa Yoshinaga (JPN). Diya (63kg) and Himanshi (70kg) both secured silver medals following 0:5 defeats against Mehrimakh Kilichova (UZB) and Karina Ilmuratova (UZB) respectively.

Jyoti (75kg) went down 1:4 against Diana Nadyrebek (KAZ), while Vanshika (80kg) lost 0:5 to Zhansaya Yerzhan (KAZ).

In the 80+kg category, Gurseerat Kaur fought a close contest before losing 2:3 to Sohibakhon Khudoyberdieva (UZB).

Boys' Final Performance

In the boys' finals, Lakshay Phogat (75kg) finished with a silver medal after a 0:5 loss to Marufjon Toshpulatov (UZB).

The boys' contingent concluded with 1 silver and 4 bronze medals overall. India's U-17 campaign showcased strong depth in the girls' categories, adding to the country's overall success at the championships. (ANI)

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