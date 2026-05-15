Moonkie Introduces Stainless Steel Silicone Suction Bowl For Cleaner, Easier Mealtimes
NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moonkie has launched its Stainless Steel Silicone Suction Bowl – 13 oz, designed to support baby self-feeding with fewer spills and easier cleanup for modern families.
As more families embrace baby-led weaning and independent feeding routines, mealtime spills and endless cleanup have become a common frustration for parents. With a strong suction base and a seamless one-piece design, Moonkie's bowl simplifies everyday feeding routines while helping little ones build confidence at mealtime.
Designed to Make Self-Feeding Easier
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