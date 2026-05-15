Tax Lien Wealth Builders® Launches Nationwide Tax Lien Tourtm To Expand Access To Real Estate Investment Education Across The U.S.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Las Vegas, NV, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tax Lien Wealth Builders® today announced the launch of its National Tax Lien TourTM, a multi-city live event initiative designed to expand access to in-person real estate investment education across the United States.







Scheduled to travel across the United States throughout 2026 and 2027, the National Tax Lien TourTM will provide attendees with a structured introduction to tax lien investing, an alternative real estate strategy involving delinquent property taxes and county-administered auction processes. Depending on state laws and local auction rules, tax lien investing may offer individuals the opportunity to earn interest on unpaid property tax obligations or, in certain circumstances, pursue property acquisition through the tax lien or tax deed process.

The tour is part of Tax Lien Wealth Builders®' ongoing efforts to bring practical, in-person education directly to local markets at a time when more individuals are exploring alternative approaches to real estate investing, portfolio diversification, and long-term financial planning.

“We're taking this directly into local communities,” said Scott Bell, founder of Tax Lien Wealth Builders®.“Our goal is to simplify what can seem like a complex process and show people-step by step-how tax lien investing actually works in the real world.”

A Nationwide Initiative to Bring Investment Education Directly to Local Markets

As part of the nationwide rollout, the company will host live events in cities across the country, offering attendees a structured introduction to how tax lien investing works, along with real-time demonstrations of the process.

The 90-minute educational presentation is designed to help attendees better understand the mechanics of tax lien investing before deciding to pursue more advanced education or hands-on training.

Event topics will include:



A structured overview of how tax lien investing works

Demonstrations of how tax lien investments are identified and purchased

Overview of how tax lien systems vary by state Information on additional training options for those seeking deeper instruction

In addition to foundational instruction, attendees will receive guidance based on current market conditions and practical frameworks used to evaluate tax lien opportunities. The events aim to help attendees move beyond general awareness of tax lien investing by seeing how the process is researched, evaluated, and carried out in practice.

Growing Interest in Alternative and Retirement-Focused Investment Strategies

The launch comes amid growing interest from individuals seeking to diversify beyond traditional investment vehicles. This includes those exploring ways to use self-directed retirement accounts, such as IRAs or certain 401(k) structures, to participate in alternative real estate opportunities. Tax lien investing is a strategy that may be used within these types of accounts, depending on individual circumstances and compliance with applicable regulations.

“We're seeing more people ask how they can take a more active role in their long-term financial strategy,” Bell added.“Part of what we teach is how these opportunities can fit into a broader plan-including, for some individuals, retirement-focused investing.”

Emphasis on Education, Transparency, and Real-World Demonstration

The National Tax Lien TourTM is structured around an education-first approach, with an emphasis on practical instruction and responsible evaluation. Rather than presenting the topic in purely theoretical terms, the events show attendees how the process works in practice.

Many tax lien and tax deed purchases are conducted through county auction systems, including online platforms used by local governments across the United States. Through live demonstrations, Tax Lien Wealth Builders® aims to help participants better understand how these platforms operate, how opportunities are reviewed, and what factors investors should consider before participating in an auction.

“Our approach is to show, not just tell,” said Bell.“We want attendees to leave with a clear understanding of how this works, what to look for, and how to evaluate opportunities responsibly.”

Tour Expansion and Registration

The National Tax Lien TourTM will begin rolling out in major metropolitan areas, with upcoming live training locations currently including Florida, Minnesota, and North Carolina. Additional cities are expected to be added throughout 2026 and into 2027 as Tax Lien Wealth Builders® expands the tour schedule nationwide.

Individuals interested in attending a local event can view upcoming tour stops and register at .

About Tax Lien Wealth Builders®

Tax Lien Wealth Builders® is a national education and training company specializing in tax lien, tax deed, and real estate investment strategies. Through live events, workshops, and mentorship programs, the company provides structured guidance designed to help individuals better understand government-backed real estate investment opportunities.

With a growing national presence and students across the United States, the company continues to expand its mission of making real estate investment education more accessible.

Disclaimer: Tax Lien Wealth Builders® provides education and training only and does not provide legal, tax, financial, or investment advice. Individuals should consult qualified professionals and conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.



Company Name: Tax Lien Wealth Builders, LLCContact Person: Scott Bell, OwnerContact Number: 1-800-366-4079Country: United StatesWebsite: CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: Tax Lien Wealth Builders, LLC Contact Person: Scott Bell, Owner Contact Number: 1-800-366-4079 Country: United States Website: