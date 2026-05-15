Fuel Price Hike: Karnataka's Raichur Hits Rs 107+, Why Is Delhi Still Under Rs 95? Price Gap Explained

Just when people were already struggling with the rising cost of essential items, oil companies have delivered another blow. Petrol and diesel prices in Raichur have seen a massive jump, leaving vehicle owners completely stunned.

A Jump of Over ₹3 in Just One Day!

In Raichur, petrol is now selling at ₹107.36 per litre, up from yesterday's price of ₹104.09. That's a steep increase of ₹3.27 in a single day!

It's the same story with diesel. The price today is ₹95.29, while yesterday it was ₹92.18. This is a hike of ₹3.11.

Vehicle owners who went to petrol bunks this morning were shocked when they heard the new rates. Many expressed their anger, asking how they are supposed to manage with such a sudden increase.

Delhi vs. Karnataka: Why the Huge Price Gap?

Compared to the national capital, Delhi, fuel prices in Karnataka have skyrocketed. In Delhi, petrol costs ₹94.77, but in cities like Bengaluru and Raichur, it has touched ₹107.36. This means petrol and diesel have become much more expensive in our state than in Delhi!

So, Who Really Increased the Price?

The public is now asking the state government a direct question. Every time prices go up, the state government is quick to blame the Centre. But people are now asking: even after a ₹3 hike, petrol in Delhi is still under ₹95. So how has the price in our state crossed ₹107? Before pointing fingers at the Centre, what is the state government's justification for this ₹3 increase? People are furious, asking if the government's only job is to burn a hole in the common man's pocket.