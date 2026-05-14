More Spacious Digs For Independent Art Fair The Art Newspaper International Art News And Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) Independent Moves to Pier 36, Nearly Doubling Its Footprint

Independent's relocation to Pier 36 on the East River has given the New York fair a noticeably different scale. After years at Spring Studios in Tribeca, the fair now unfolds on a single level, with a footprint that has nearly doubled even as the number of exhibitors has slipped from 87 to 76 galleries. The change has produced a roomier, more legible layout, with broader sightlines, larger stands, and more space for ambitious installations.

For dealers, the new setting appears to be doing exactly what a fair like Independent needs: slowing the pace just enough for work to register. Charles Moffett, who has shown at the fair for the past three years, said the design has improved circulation and visibility. His booth this year turns to the late Swiss-born textile artist Silvia Heyden, whose tapestries were largely absent from the US market for decades. Before Moffett's exhibition of her work last year, she had not been shown in the United States since 1972.

Moffett's presentation also reflects one of Independent's longstanding strengths: the ability to place overlooked practices back into contemporary view. Heyden spent more than five decades making tapestries before her death in 2015, and Moffett described the effort to frame her work not as craft adjacent to art, but as a contemporary practice in its own right.

The fair's new exhibitors are also responding to the expanded space. James Fuentes is participating for the first time, drawn in part by the relocation and by Independent's partnership with the Henry Street Settlement, where he serves on the board. His stand brings together works by Oscar yi Hou, Kikuo Saito, and Al Held, linking downtown New York across generations. Fuentes called the fair“the most familial environment” he has experienced at an art fair.

The larger footprint has also made room for more theatrical presentations. Gretchen Bender's TV Text & Image uses old-fashioned televisions tuned to infomercials and Fox News broadcasts, overlaid with black vinyl text that warns viewers about passive media consumption. Nearby, Comme des Garçons is staging a special installation of dresses designed by Rei Kawakubo, one of the fair's most photographed presentations. Just outside the fair, U-Haul Gallery is showing Diego Miró-Rivera's works made from natural materials gathered in Texas's Hill Country, including a burlap canvas embedded with 2,000 cicada exoskeletons.

Independent's move suggests a fair refining its identity rather than simply expanding it. The new site gives the event more room to breathe, but also more room to make its curatorial ambitions visible.