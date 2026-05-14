BJP MLA: Mamata Banerjee Trying To Become A Lawyer For Attention

BJP MLA criticises Mamata's court appearance

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kaustav Bagchi on Thursday took a swipe at Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee, saying she was trying to "become a lawyer" to remain in public attention.

Speaking to ANI in Kolkata, Bagchi said, "Mamata Banerjee is currently trying to become a lawyer. She may have a law degree, but it takes a lifetime to become a lawyer or advocate. This is just an attempt to please the audience. Just to keep oneself in the headlines so that they don't fade from public memory."

Earlier, Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday arrived at the Calcutta High Court wearing a lawyer's robes to appear before Chief Justice HC Sujoy Pal in connection with a public interest litigation (PIL) related to alleged post-poll violence in the state following the 2026 State Assembly polls results. The petition was filed by advocate Sirsanya Banerjee, son of Trinamool Congress leader-cum-advocate Kalyan Bandopadhyay and also a TMC candidate from Uttarpara Assembly constituency. The petitioner alleged incidents of post-poll violence in several areas, including attacks on party offices and the displacement of workers. Mamata Banerjee presented the party's stance before the bench. Senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee was also present in the courtroom.

Bar Council of India seeks details on Mamata's legal status

Soon after, the Bar Council of India (BCI) wrote to the West Bengal Bar Council, seeking detailed information regarding the enrolment and legal practice status of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she appeared before the Calcutta High Court wearing an advocate's robe and white bands.

In a letter dated May 14, addressed to the Secretary of the Bar Council of West Bengal, the BCI referred to reports stating that Mamata Banerjee appeared before the High Court in legal attire prescribed for advocates. The BCI noted that the Bar Council of India Rules lay down standards of professional conduct and also prescribe the dress code to be worn by advocates appearing before courts and tribunals.

The BCI clarified that it was not expressing any opinion at this stage on whether such an appearance was permissible. However, considering the constitutional office held by Mamata Banerjee from 2011 to 2026, it said the factual position regarding her enrolment and practice status needed to be verified from official records maintained by the State Bar Council.

The Bar Council of India directed the West Bengal Bar Council to furnish several details regarding Mamata Banerjee within two days. These include her enrolment number, the date of her enrolment with the State Bar Council, and whether her name presently continues on the State Roll of Advocates. The BCI also sought information on whether she had, at any point during her tenure as Chief Minister, informed the State Bar Council about voluntary suspension, suspension of practice, or cessation from legal practice. (ANI)

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