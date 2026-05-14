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Summer Reading Begins With The Annual Beach-Bound Book Bash Online Literary Tea
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The 10th Annual Beach-Bound Book Bash kicks off summer reading season on Saturday, June 6, 2026, bringing book lovers together for a free and fun online literary tea. Streaming from 2:00pm to 4:00pm Pacific Time, the event will broadcast live on the Books That Make You website and YouTube Channel, accessible from anywhere in the world.
Presented by Books That Make You and Black Château Enterprises, the Beach-Bound Book Bash (#BBBB) is a seasonal celebration where readers can discover new books, meet authors, and gather inspiration for their summer reading lists.
“Summer is one of the hottest times of the year for reading. There are beach books, travel books, books for kids home from school, and, of course, the books we want to kick back with during those warm summer nights. That's why the Beach-Bound Book Bash endures as everyone's favorite online literary tea,” says Desireé Duffy, Founder of Books That Make You and Black Château Enterprises.
Event Highlights Include:
William Bernhardt, author of“The Superman Wars,” tells artists how to prepare and protect themselves from facing the same fate as the creators of Superman.
Debbie Bishop, author of the“PILLYWIGGEN” duology, shares a short reading and discusses the lives of her characters and the lessons viewers can learn from them.
Juliet Dillon Clark, author of“Dark Granny,” shares why the most dangerous puzzles aren't locked rooms or cold cases - they're the people sitting across from you at the dinner table.
Peter Gribble, author of the award-winning“The City of the Magicians” fantasy trilogy, reads the first page of the book“Threat” to whet the appetite for summertime escape.
Rebecca Hendricks, author of“Hound Dogged,” invites viewers to strap their roller skates on when she appears as the spotlight-loving“Miss Edna” to share summer road trip tips.
Candace MacPhie, award-winning author of the“Back in a Year” series, shares travel tips from her hilarious and messy backpacking adventure books from the '90s.
Jessica McAnelly, award-winning author of the“Birdy” children's book series, gives a presentation on food models and preparing well-balanced meals, taking inspiration from one of her books.
Sandy Malone, author and recovering wedding planner, discusses fictionalizing true stories about her crazy clients to protect the guilty brides (and amuse her readers).
Sammy Oopsie, author of“Sammy Oopsie Goes to the Library,” reads from his book that gives educational math lessons for kids' future school academics.
Dr. Christine Silverstein, author of“Wrestling Through Adversity,” takes viewers on an oceanic visualization adventure and discusses self-hypnosis and other tools in her“Mindful Toughness” skillset.
Carrie KC West, bestselling author of“Life Rewritten,” flips the script on how people see their personal narrative through the key storytelling element of perspective.
The Beach-Bound Book Bash Giveaway features Books That Make You beach book bags stuffed with an assortment of books from many of these authors and more. Three lucky winners will receive the book-filled bags, giving readers the chance to stock their summer reading lists.
People can enter the giveaway on the Books That Make You website. Winners will be announced after the event, in the Virtual Beach Book Bag. Emailed to Books That Make You subscribers following the event, it includes digital offerings from many of the featured authors, as well as an invitation to get advanced reading copies through NetGalley, courtesy of Black Château.
People are encouraged to ensure they receive their free Virtual Beach Book Bag by subscribing to Books That Make You's Webby Award-winning newsletter or entering the Beach-Bound Book Bash Giveaway. Engage with the community and follow the hashtags #BBBB and #BBBB2026 to be part of the online conversation.
About Black Château and Books That Make You:
Black Château is an award-winning marketing and public relations agency. It specializes in promoting authors, books, small presses, personality brands, and creative individuals from around the world with a full spectrum of services. The company's motto is: We believe in storytellers. Black Château's sister company, Books That Make You, is a Webby Award-winning multi-media brand that promotes books through its website, radio show/podcast, and social media channels. For more, visit Black Château Enterprises and Books That Make You.
Presented by Books That Make You and Black Château Enterprises, the Beach-Bound Book Bash (#BBBB) is a seasonal celebration where readers can discover new books, meet authors, and gather inspiration for their summer reading lists.
“Summer is one of the hottest times of the year for reading. There are beach books, travel books, books for kids home from school, and, of course, the books we want to kick back with during those warm summer nights. That's why the Beach-Bound Book Bash endures as everyone's favorite online literary tea,” says Desireé Duffy, Founder of Books That Make You and Black Château Enterprises.
Event Highlights Include:
William Bernhardt, author of“The Superman Wars,” tells artists how to prepare and protect themselves from facing the same fate as the creators of Superman.
Debbie Bishop, author of the“PILLYWIGGEN” duology, shares a short reading and discusses the lives of her characters and the lessons viewers can learn from them.
Juliet Dillon Clark, author of“Dark Granny,” shares why the most dangerous puzzles aren't locked rooms or cold cases - they're the people sitting across from you at the dinner table.
Peter Gribble, author of the award-winning“The City of the Magicians” fantasy trilogy, reads the first page of the book“Threat” to whet the appetite for summertime escape.
Rebecca Hendricks, author of“Hound Dogged,” invites viewers to strap their roller skates on when she appears as the spotlight-loving“Miss Edna” to share summer road trip tips.
Candace MacPhie, award-winning author of the“Back in a Year” series, shares travel tips from her hilarious and messy backpacking adventure books from the '90s.
Jessica McAnelly, award-winning author of the“Birdy” children's book series, gives a presentation on food models and preparing well-balanced meals, taking inspiration from one of her books.
Sandy Malone, author and recovering wedding planner, discusses fictionalizing true stories about her crazy clients to protect the guilty brides (and amuse her readers).
Sammy Oopsie, author of“Sammy Oopsie Goes to the Library,” reads from his book that gives educational math lessons for kids' future school academics.
Dr. Christine Silverstein, author of“Wrestling Through Adversity,” takes viewers on an oceanic visualization adventure and discusses self-hypnosis and other tools in her“Mindful Toughness” skillset.
Carrie KC West, bestselling author of“Life Rewritten,” flips the script on how people see their personal narrative through the key storytelling element of perspective.
The Beach-Bound Book Bash Giveaway features Books That Make You beach book bags stuffed with an assortment of books from many of these authors and more. Three lucky winners will receive the book-filled bags, giving readers the chance to stock their summer reading lists.
People can enter the giveaway on the Books That Make You website. Winners will be announced after the event, in the Virtual Beach Book Bag. Emailed to Books That Make You subscribers following the event, it includes digital offerings from many of the featured authors, as well as an invitation to get advanced reading copies through NetGalley, courtesy of Black Château.
People are encouraged to ensure they receive their free Virtual Beach Book Bag by subscribing to Books That Make You's Webby Award-winning newsletter or entering the Beach-Bound Book Bash Giveaway. Engage with the community and follow the hashtags #BBBB and #BBBB2026 to be part of the online conversation.
About Black Château and Books That Make You:
Black Château is an award-winning marketing and public relations agency. It specializes in promoting authors, books, small presses, personality brands, and creative individuals from around the world with a full spectrum of services. The company's motto is: We believe in storytellers. Black Château's sister company, Books That Make You, is a Webby Award-winning multi-media brand that promotes books through its website, radio show/podcast, and social media channels. For more, visit Black Château Enterprises and Books That Make You.
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