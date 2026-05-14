416 Punjab Govt Schools Record 100 Pc Class 12 Result​

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 14 (IANS) Punjab's government schools have scripted a major turnaround in public education, with 416 government schools recording a perfect 100 per cent pass result in the Punjab School Education Board Class 12 examinations, the government said on Thursday.​

As girls dominated the merit list and pass percentage once again, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hailed the daughters of Punjab for spearheading the state's educational resurgence after three students, Supneet Kaur from Mansa and Suhani Chauhan and Divyanshi from Ludhiana, scored a flawless 500 out of 500 marks.​

In a major boost to confidence in government education, 122 of the 275 students in the merit list are from government schools, signalling a dramatic transformation in the state's education system.​

Chief Minister Mann honoured Supneet Kaur from Mansa, Suhani Chauhan from Ludhiana, and Divyanshi from Ludhiana for securing a perfect score of 500 out of 500 marks in the examinations.​

The Chief Minister presented each student with a cash prize of Rs 50,000 in recognition of their exceptional achievement.​

Interacting with the students, Chief Minister Mann said,“It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that all three toppers are national and state-level players, which clearly shows that they are excelling in every field.”​

“All the toppers belong to humble backgrounds and want to excel in life through hard work and dedication. The Punjab government will extend full support and cooperation to them in achieving their dreams.”​

Highlighting the continued outstanding performance of girls in academics, the Chief Minister said,“It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for all of us that with the spread of education in society, girls have outshone boys not only in academics but in every field.”​

Describing this achievement as a reflection of true empowerment, Chief Minister Mann added,“This is the real empowerment of girls, which marks a new beginning for their socio-economic resurgence and the stupendous progress of Punjab and the country.”​