Northwest Pump Expands California Presence With Acquisition Of Total Petroleum Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strengthens service footprint and customer support across California

PORTLAND, Ore., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Pump & Equipment Co. (Northwest Pump), a leading provider of petroleum, industrial, and service solutions, today announced the acquisition of Total Petroleum Services (TPS), a respected provider of petroleum service and maintenance solutions based in California.

The acquisition strengthens Northwest Pump's existing presence in California and expands its ability to serve customers with enhanced service coverage, technical expertise, and integrated solutions across the state.

“Total Petroleum Services has built a strong reputation for responsive service and deep customer relationships. That service-first mindset aligns directly with how we support our customers every day,” said Bob Mathews, President and CEO of Northwest Pump.“Their team shares our commitment to keeping our customers running. This partnership strengthens our presence in California and expands our ability to deliver reliable, end-to-end solutions.”

TPS will continue operating with its existing team, now supported by Northwest Pump's broader resources, technology, and service infrastructure.

“We're proud of what we've built at TPS and the relationships we've earned over the years,” said Mike Finston, Co-Founder of Total Petroleum Services.“Joining Northwest Pump allows us to continue serving our customers with the same dedication while expanding the capabilities and support available to them.”

Customers can expect continuity in service, along with expanded access to Northwest Pump's full portfolio of service, maintenance, compliance, and integrated solutions.

The relationship between the two companies goes back nearly two decades. According to Finston, TPS was started“in a garage with a truck and a credit card,” and Northwest Pump provided one of the company's first lines of credit during its early years.“What began as an early business relationship grew into a long-standing partnership built on trust, shared values, and a mutual commitment to serving customers the right way.”

This acquisition reflects Northwest Pump's continued investment in growth and its commitment to supporting customers with dependable infrastructure and service.

About Northwest Pump

Founded in 1959, Northwest Pump provides distribution, service, and maintenance solutions for fueling and industrial infrastructure across the Western United States. With more than 500 employees and a growing network of 26 branch locations, the company supports thousands of customers with equipment, service, and compliance solutions that keep operations running. Northwest Pump's people-first culture and technical expertise make it a trusted partner for industrial, energy, and fueling systems.

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About Total Petroleum Services

Total Petroleum Services is a California-based provider of petroleum service and maintenance solutions, known for responsive support and strong customer relationships. The company has built its reputation by delivering reliable, day-to-day service that keeps customer operations running.

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