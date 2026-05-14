ZTS SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates Zoetis For Possible Securities Law Violations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zoetis guided investors to 3%-5% organic revenue growth for FY 2026 while internal data already pointed to deteriorating U.S. pet-care demand and a looming generic threat to its top-selling dermatology drug

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholders who held Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) stock lost approximately 21.5% of their investment on May 7, 2026 -- roughly $23.91 per share in a single session -- after the company slashed FY 2026 revenue guidance it had affirmed just weeks earlier. Those who purchased ZTS shares and suffered losses are encouraged to submit their information to Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On February 2, 2026, CEO Kristin Peck told investors Zoetis was "guiding to a range of 3% to 5% organic operational revenue growth" for FY 2026 and stated "these near-term dynamics are unfolding within a broader U.S. macro environment that we believe will gradually improve as we move through 2026." The company did not reference internal data indicating a significant slowdown in U.S. discretionary pet spending.

When Zoetis reported Q1 2026 results on May 7, 2026, it cut full year revenue guidance to a range of $9.68 billion to $9.96 billion, citing the same competitive pressures and macro headwinds that had been present months earlier. ZTS shares fell roughly 21.5% that day. The gap between the February guidance and the May revision spans substantial projected revenue -- a difference investors were not positioned to evaluate when the guidance was issued.

If you lost money on Zoetis stock, click here to discuss your legal rights with Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 |

Frequently Asked Questions About the ZTS Investigation

Q: How much did ZTS stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 21.5% -- a decline of roughly $23.91 per share -- on May 7, 2026, after Zoetis slashed its FY 2026 revenue guidance. Investors who purchased shares before this disclosure may be eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Zoetis made materially false or misleading statements regarding its FY 2026 revenue outlook, the competitive landscape for key products, and the sustainability of U.S. pet-care demand trends. When the company revised its guidance downward, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do ZTS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at ... or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my ZTS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ZTS and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171