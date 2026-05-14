2026 AKC National Championship Judging Panel Now Available

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®) today announced the judging panel for the 26th AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin, to be held, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The Club also released the judging panel for the. The panel for thewill be announced at a later date.

The 2026 event will showcase top canine athletes from across the country and feature popular competitions, including Best Bred-by-Exhibitor. The championship will again be held alongside the AKC Agility Invitational, Obedience Classic, and AKC RACH Invitational. Junior competitions in Conformation, Agility, Obedience, and Rally will also be offered, along with the North America Diving Dogs (NADD) Santa Splash.

Dr. Thomas M. Davies of Brimfield, Massachusetts, will serve as Best in Show judge. Mr. David J. Kirkland of Sanford, North Carolina, will judge Best Bred-by-Exhibitor in Show.

“The AKC National Championship continues to bring together the best of the best-exceptional canine athletes, exhibitors, and judges,” said Gina M. DiNardo, AKC President and Show Chair.“We are honored to have AKC Chairman Dr. Thomas Davies and Mr. David Kirkland leading the 26th show. It promises to be an exciting and highly competitive event.”

J udges for the seven variety groups and the Miscellaneous Classes at the AKC National Championship are:

SPORTING – Frank Kane

HOUND – Dennis Sprung

WORKING – Robin Stansell

TERRIER – Kathleen Ferris

TOY – David Fitzpatrick

NON-SPORTING – Grace Fritz

HERDING – James Frederiksen

MISCELLANEOUS CLASS – Frank Kane

BEST JUNIOR HANDLER – Mary Dukes

JUNIOR PRELIMS – Adam Peterson and Caroline Clegg

Judges for the seven Bred-by-Exhibitor variety groups are:

SPORTING – Debbie Campbell-Freeman

HOUND – Jon Cole

WORKING – Dr. Steven Keating

TERRIER – Dr. Valeria Rickard

TOY – Angela Pickett

NON-SPORTING – Harold“Red” Tatro III

HERDING – Linda Clark

The AKC NOHS Finals will be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida as a part of the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin on Saturday, December 12 and Sunday, December 13, 2026.

Best in Show for the NOHS Finals will be judged by Mr. Daniel J. Smyth, Esq. of Bermuda Dunes, CA on Sunday evening.

J udges for the seven variety groups at the AKC NOHS Finals are:

SPORTING BREEDS AND GROUP: Sharon Ann Redmer

HOUND BREEDS AND GROUP: Bryan Martin

WORKING BREEDS AND GROUP: Chris Ann Moore

TERRIER BREEDS AND GROUP: Todd Clyde

TOY BREEDS AND GROUP: Debra Ferguson-Jones

NON-SPORTING BREEDS AND GROUP: Todd Clyde

HERDING BREEDS AND GROUP: Sharon Ann Redmer

About Best in Show judge Dr. Thomas Davies: Dr. Thomas M. Davies, of Brimfield, Massachusetts, became heavily involved in the world of purebred dogs after his college graduation. He is currently serving as Chairman of the AKC's Board of Directors since 2020 and has served on AKC's Board of Directors for many years, having held the position of Vice Chairman from 2009-2012 and again from 2017- March 2019. He has served on numerous AKC related boards and committees, including the Chairman's Committee on the Judging Approval Process, Public Relations Committee, the Events and Clubs Committee and the Breeders Committee.

Dr. Davies became president of the Bearded Collie Club of America and oversaw its acceptance into the AKC Stud Book. He is an honorary lifetime member of that club and is the author of the Bearded Collie standard. Dr. Davies has been extensively involved with Old English Sheepdogs, Bearded Collies, Siberian Huskies, Belgian Sheepdogs and Tervuren, Beagles and Xoloitzcuintli.

He and his wife, Roberta, have bred and finished numerous champions in many of their breeds. Dr. Davies judges Best in Show, Junior Showmanship, the Herding Group and 11 Working breeds. He has served as president and show chairman of the Springfield Kennel Club and has been the club's AKC Delegate for more than 50 years. He is the longtime show chair for the Springfield Kennel Club and previously for the country's first working group club, the Connecticut River Working Group Association, for which he is vice-president. Dr. Davies is retired after more than 30 years in various areas of scientific research, and product and market development.

About Best Bred-By-Exhibitor judge Mr. David Kirkland: David J. Kirkland of Sanford, NC attended his first dog show in 1973. Starting in Obedience, Mr. Kirkland thereafter acquired his first show dog, a Miniature Schnauzer. He has bred, owned and handled many to championship titles including Group and National Specialty winners. In 1994, Mr. Kirkland acquired his first Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. His love affair with the breed continues to the present. Mr. Kirkland has also owned and bred multiple champions in Japanese Chin and Tibetan Spaniels.

Mr. Kirkland became an AKC judge in 1995 and currently judges BIS, Junior Showmanship, the Working Group Schnauzers, the Hound, Terrier, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding Groups. He has judged at the AKC National Championship show multiple times including judging a Group twice.

During his tenure in the dog fancy, Mr. Kirkland has enjoyed serving as an Officer, Board Member, Show Chairman and JEC Chairman for several all-breed and specialty clubs.

After 27 years, he retired from GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals. He shares his life with his partner Stephen and spends his time judging dog shows worldwide and working in the music ministry at his church.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 4,900 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 28,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit .

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @americankennelclub

About ROYAL CANIN®

ROYAL CANIN® is part of the Royal Canin Division in the Mars, Incorporated group, and a global leader in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs fulfilling its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian, Dr. Jean Cathary, ROYAL CANIN® designs precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs available at pet specialty retailers and veterinary practices worldwide.

Over the years, ROYAL CANIN® has pushed the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals, including breeders and veterinarians. Its unique business approach puts the nutritional requirements of cats and dogs at the heart of innovation. Pet's age, lifestyle, size, breed, and sensitivities are studied through science and observation to produce diets that meet their specific needs.

ROYAL CANIN® generates value not only for pets, but also for people and the planet. This means being mutually beneficial to the ecosystem, empowering Associates, building enduring relationships with stakeholders, and always thinking about how to ensure a viable future for generations to come.

To learn more about ROYAL CANIN®, visit and follow us on Instagram at @royalcaninus.



Media Contacts:

Brandi Hunter Munden

American Kennel Club

...

Alyssa Harrison

Royal Canin

...