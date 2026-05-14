HUBG SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates Hub Group, Inc. For Possible Securities Law Violations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hub Group's CEO and CFO signed certifications attesting financial statements were accurate across multiple filings -- certifications the Audit Committee later contradicted after discovering material accounting errors requiring multi-year restatements

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) lost more than 12.5% of their share value after the company disclosed accounting error investigation had disclosed further material misstatements of the company's fiscal 2023 and 2024 financial statements. Shareholders who lost money on HUBG are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Hub Group's officers signed Sarbanes-Oxley certifications across multiple 10-Q and 10-K filings from 2023 through 2025 stating that each report "does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact" and "fairly presents, in all material respects, the financial condition and results of operations" of the company. The company's 2024 10-K left the error-correction checkbox unchecked, indicating no corrections to previously issued financial statements. The Audit Committee subsequently confirmed that the financial statements underlying those certifications were materially misstated and should no longer be relied upon.

The company's NT 10-K filing on March 3, 2026, stated that the company's quarterly financial statements for the periods ending March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2025“were in each case materially misstated and should no longer be relied upon." A Form 12b-25 late-filing notice followed, and Nasdaq issued a compliance deadline.

On May 12, 2026, the issue compounded: Hub Group filed a late quarterly filing notification and a Form 8-K informing investors that the 2023 and 2024 annual financial statements similarly“should no longer be relied upon” as the Company“expects to conclude it did not maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures” for each of those years.

If you purchased Hub Group shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights with Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HUBG Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the HUBG investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors who purchased HUBG securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Hub Group made materially false or misleading statements regarding the accuracy of its financial results and the effectiveness of its internal controls for the fiscal years 2023 through 2025.

Q: What do HUBG investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at ... or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my HUBG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought HUBG and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171