Financial Advisory Market Report 2026-2032: Robo-Advisors Reshaping The $112+ Billion Financial Advisory Landscape

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Advisory - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for Financial Advisory was estimated at US$112.4 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$167.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



How Is Demographic Change Impacting the Financial Advisory Market?

Demographic shifts, such as aging populations in developed countries and growing middle classes in developing regions, are significantly impacting the demand for financial advisory services. Older individuals are seeking retirement planning and wealth management services to secure their financial futures, while younger, affluent individuals and emerging middle classes are looking for investment advice to optimize returns and manage wealth. Additionally, as global wealth continues to rise, the need for customized financial advisory services becomes more pronounced, creating opportunities for advisory firms to expand their offerings and client base.

What Innovations Are Transforming Financial Advisory Services?

The financial advisory sector is undergoing rapid transformation due to technological advancements. Robo-advisors, which provide automated, algorithm-driven financial planning services with minimal human supervision, are becoming increasingly popular, especially among tech-savvy, younger investors. The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in financial analysis and customer service is also enhancing the efficiency and personalization of financial advice. Furthermore, the use of big data analytics is enabling advisors to gain deeper insights into market trends and client preferences, facilitating more informed decision-making and strategy development.

What Are the Primary Growth Drivers for the Financial Advisory Market?

The growth in the financial advisory market is driven by several factors that reflect changing economic conditions, regulatory developments, and technological advancements. The increasing complexity of financial products and regulations necessitates professional advice and management, particularly in areas like tax compliance and estate planning. Economic globalization also drives demand, as individuals and businesses seek advice on international investments and operations. Moreover, technological innovations that improve service delivery and client engagement, such as digital platforms and automated tools, are expanding the market reach. The growing financial awareness and literacy rates among the general population further propel the need for financial advisory services, making them integral to personal financial success and business profitability.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Financial Advisory market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:



Segments: Service (Corporate Finance Service, Accounting & Tax Advisory Service, Investment Service, Other Services); Deployment (On-Site Deployment, Remote / Virtual Deployment); End-Use (BFSI End-Use, IT & Telecommunications End-Use, Manufacturing End-Use, Retail & E-Commerce End-Use, Public Sector End-Use, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals End-Use, Other End-Uses) Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Corporate Finance Service segment, which is expected to reach US$71.0 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of a 7.3%. The Accounting & Tax Advisory Service segment is also set to grow at 4.4% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $33.2 Billion in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.6% CAGR to reach $29.6 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:



Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Financial Advisory Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Financial Advisory Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Financial Advisory Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Accenture PLC, Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc., Boston Consulting Group, The, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Ernst & Young Global Ltd. and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Financial Advisory market report include:



Accenture PLC

Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc.

Boston Consulting Group, The

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Ernst & Young Global Ltd.

KPMG International Ltd.

McKinsey & Company

Morgan Stanley

Oliver Wyman, LLC PWC

Domain Expert Insights

This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from 51,095 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.

Key Attributes