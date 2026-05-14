Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Book On PM Modi, 'Apnapan', To Launch May 26

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's book, 'Apnapan: My experiences with Narendra Modi', will be launched on May 26 in New Delhi.

'Woven these experiences, emotions, inspirations'

Making the announcement on X, the Union Minister said that he attempted to weave together his experiences and inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He wrote, "Over three decades of public life, working alongside the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji in various roles and responsibilities, I have had the opportunity to observe and understand his personality, leadership, service, organisation, good governance, and national dedication from multiple perspectives."

"It is with humble effort that I have woven these experiences, emotions, inspirations, and life values into my book 'Apnapan'. I am pleased to share that the launch of this work, 'Apnapan', will take place on May 26, 2026, at 10:30 AM, at the NASC Complex, Pusa, New Delhi," Chouhan added.

He expressed confidence that the book will inspire people to play an active role in building a developed nation. "I am confident that this book will inspire all readers, especially our young friends, to play an active role in building a developed India through the ideals of service, empathy, patriotism, and public welfare," the post read.

PM Modi a 'Karma Yogi'

Sharing a self-made video, Shivraj Chouhan referred to PM Modi as a "Karma Yogi" and said, "Sometimes in life you work with a person who is seen as a leader by the world, but you see a seeker, a Karma Yogi, and an extraordinary human being in him. People watch him through his speeches on the stage, but I saw a man who, after working late at night, wakes up with the same energy the next morning."

Recalling the 1991 Ekta Yatra, he added, "People were looking at it as a political Yatra, but Modi ji had transformed it into a campaign for national consciousness."

The book will be launched on May 26 and is published by Prabhat Prakashan Private Limited. (ANI)

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