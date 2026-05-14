Klymenko: 10 People Missing Following Russia's Strike On Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) More than 10 people may be missing in Kyiv following the massive Russian attack on May 14.

According to Ukrinform, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported this on Telegram.

He said that over 1,500 rescue workers and police officers are involved in dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack. Of these, nearly 600 are working in Kyiv.

"The capital suffered the worst damage last night. A search-and-rescue operation is underway in the Darnytskyi district. Unfortunately, three people are known to have died; rescuers pulled them from the rubble. There are reports of more than 10 people missing-we are searching for them. Six dog handler units have been deployed to the search," the minister noted.

More than 30 people were injured at this location. Rescuers saved 28 people from the collapsed building. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the police are on site, talking to the victims and supporting the relatives of those who have died and those who are still being searched for.

Police reporting stations have also been set up-so far, investigators have registered over 100 reports of property damage. Nearby are mobile stations of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Migration Service.

"If a car is destroyed or damaged beyond repair as a result of a Russian strike, it must be deregistered [i.e., decommissioned]. To this end, mobile service centers are operating at the sites where the aftermath of the strike is being addressed. The service is free and provided immediately upon request," noted Klymenko.

In addition, the minister added, destroyed documents-such as ID cards, driver's licenses, and vehicle registration certificates-can be quickly replaced at mobile service points of the State Service Center and the State Migration Service.

According to him, more than 20 people have already received services and consultations regarding document replacement and vehicle decommissioning.

Zelensky on Russian night attack: Kyiv main target of strike; damage reported at 20 locations

The interior minister also emphasized that many people were injured as a result of the Russians' morning strike on Kharkiv-28 casualties have already been recorded.

"The threat of Russian strikes may persist, so follow official announcements and stay in shelters during air raid alerts," Klymenko warned.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Air Defense Forces have intercepted 41 missiles and 652 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine since the evening of May 13. Kyiv was the main target of the attack.

