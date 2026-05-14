Kohli Senses End After Roaring Back To Form With IPL Century

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

New Delhi: Virat Kohli said his love of cricket keeps him going but admitted his career "is going to finish one day" after ending a mini slump in form with a match-winning IPL century.

Regarded as one of the most accomplished batsmen of his generation, the 37-year-old Kohli is a hero to hundreds of millions of Indian fans.

"Cricket is absolutely something that I truly love," he said. "I just give my heart and soul out there on the field, whether I'm fielding or batting, because it's going to finish one day."

Kohli bounced back from two consecutive ducks to hit an unbeaten 105 and lead defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a crucial win on Wednesday.

He scored his ninth hundred in the Indian Premier League -- but first this season -- as Bengaluru chased down 193 with five balls to spare against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kohli also became the fastest player to 14,000 runs in T20 cricket.

He achieved the feat in 409 innings, bettering Chris Gayle's 423.

Kohli, who has retired from Tests and T20 internationals, guided Bengaluru to their maiden title on the 18th attempt last year.

"I just love batting, even after all this. That is my core feeling," Kohli said on Wednesday after being named player of the match.

"What an honour to be playing at this level, what an honour to be competing with the very best in the world still," he added.

"This is all I've done, all my life."

Kohli is third on the batting charts in this IPL season with 484 runs including three fifties and one ton, at an average of 53.77 in 12 matches.

'Joy still there'

Kohli's 60-ball knock was laced with 11 fours and three sixes, as he equalled Jos Buttler's record of three IPL centuries in successful chases.

Called "King Kohli" for his prolific run-scoring, the opener got off the mark with a single in the first over of the chase, punching the air in mock celebration after his successive ducks.

He raised his fifty in 32 balls, and then his first hundred of the season.

"I want to make the most of every day that I'm on the field, and just enjoy myself, and have a lot of fun," he said.

Kohli said he enjoys being tested.

"I look forward to a pressure situation, look forward to scenarios where I'm feeling a bit of heat," he said.

"Then I challenge myself to say, 'you know what, just go for it'", he added.

"And, when you cross the line, it makes you a better player. I just love hitting the ball in the middle of the bat. And that joy is still there."

The number India 18 jersey worn by Kohli is by far the most popular piece of merchandise worn around grounds across the country.

He ended his T20 career with a match-winning innings in the 2024 World Cup final victory in Barbados.

