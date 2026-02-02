Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For February 2

Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For February 2


2026-02-02 01:08:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 2, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to February 1.

The official rate for $1 is 1,163,868 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,379,223 rials. On February 1, the euro was priced at 1,353,860 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 2

Rial on February 1

1 US dollar

USD

1,163,868

1,142,081

1 British pound

GBP

1,594,876

1,563,566

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,512,006

1,478,242

1 Swedish króna

SEK

130,441

128,071

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

120,718

118,492

1 Danish krone

DKK

184,687

181,503

1 Indian rupee

INR

12,684

12,458

1 UAE Dirham

AED

316,914

310,982

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

3,794,946

3,726,547

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

415,996

408,089

100 Japanese yen

JPY

753,053

738,085

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

148,960

146,217

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,024,251

2,965,319

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

855,893

838,905

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

700,845

687,673

1 South African rand

ZAR

72,113

70,646

1 Turkish lira

TRY

26,781

26,279

1 Russian ruble

RUB

15,268

15,054

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

319,744

313,145

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

88,835

87,145

1 Syrian pound

SYP

10,526

10,329

1 Australian dollar

AUD

810,635

794,980

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

310,365

304,555

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,095,394

3,037,449

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

916,087

899,054

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

951,536

931,669

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

37,632

36,927

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

554

544

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

792,364

778,290

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

185,445

181,862

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

167,406

164,296

100 Thai baht

THB

3,698,191

3,629,872

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

295,218

289,791

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

802,340

789,586

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,641,563

1,610,834

1 euro

EUR

1,379,223

1,353,860

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

231,819

227,463

1 Georgian lari

GEL

432,632

424,225

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

69,350

68,051

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

17,721

17,372

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

407,101

401,430

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

674,295

671,812

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,975,676

1,938,738

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

124,187

121,401

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

332,534

326,318

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,177

3,117

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,560,020 rials and $1 costs 1,316,435.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.55-1.58 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.85-1.88 million rials.

MENAFN02022026000187011040ID1110680902



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search