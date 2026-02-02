Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For February 2

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 2, Trend reports. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to February 1. The official rate for $1 is 1,163,868 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,379,223 rials. On February 1, the euro was priced at 1,353,860 rials.

Currency Rial on February 2 Rial on February 1 1 US dollar USD 1,163,868 1,142,081 1 British pound GBP 1,594,876 1,563,566 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,512,006 1,478,242 1 Swedish króna SEK 130,441 128,071 1 Norwegian krone NOK 120,718 118,492 1 Danish krone DKK 184,687 181,503 1 Indian rupee INR 12,684 12,458 1 UAE Dirham AED 316,914 310,982 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 3,794,946 3,726,547 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 415,996 408,089 100 Japanese yen JPY 753,053 738,085 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 148,960 146,217 1 Omani rial OMR 3,024,251 2,965,319 1 Canadian dollar CAD 855,893 838,905 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 700,845 687,673 1 South African rand ZAR 72,113 70,646 1 Turkish lira TRY 26,781 26,279 1 Russian ruble RUB 15,268 15,054 1 Qatari riyal QAR 319,744 313,145 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 88,835 87,145 1 Syrian pound SYP 10,526 10,329 1 Australian dollar AUD 810,635 794,980 1 Saudi riyal SAR 310,365 304,555 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,095,394 3,037,449 1 Singapore dollar SGD 916,087 899,054 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 951,536 931,669 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 37,632 36,927 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 554 544 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 792,364 778,290 1 Libyan dinar LYD 185,445 181,862 1 Chinese yuan CNY 167,406 164,296 100 Thai baht THB 3,698,191 3,629,872 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 295,218 289,791 1,000 South Korean won KRW 802,340 789,586 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,641,563 1,610,834 1 euro EUR 1,379,223 1,353,860 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 231,819 227,463 1 Georgian lari GEL 432,632 424,225 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 69,350 68,051 1 Afghan afghani AFN 17,721 17,372 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 407,101 401,430 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 674,295 671,812 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,975,676 1,938,738 1 Tajik somoni TJS 124,187 121,401 1 Turkmen manat TMT 332,534 326,318 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,177 3,117

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,560,020 rials and $1 costs 1,316,435.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.55-1.58 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.85-1.88 million rials.