Russia's FSB Foils Assassination Plot Against Senior Military Officer
(MENAFN) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has dismantled a targeted assassination plot against a high-ranking military officer in St. Petersburg, arresting two Russian nationals allegedly directed by Ukrainian intelligence operatives, the agency announced Thursday.
The pair were taken into custody on suspicion of orchestrating the attack, which the FSB said was planned and coordinated remotely by Ukrainian special services. Both suspects have since confessed. Authorities are now weighing whether to proceed with formal criminal charges.
According to the FSB, the suspects maintained direct contact with Ukrainian intelligence handlers through the encrypted messaging platform Telegram. Operating under explicit instructions from their handler, the two retrieved a pre-positioned improvised explosive device from a concealed drop point, conducted systematic surveillance of the targeted officer's home address, and ultimately planted the bomb beneath his personal vehicle.
FSB operatives located and safely neutralized the device before it could be triggered, averting what could have been a fatal strike on a senior figure within Russia's military hierarchy.
The operation marks the latest in a series of alleged Ukrainian-linked sabotage and assassination attempts on Russian soil that Moscow claims have escalated in frequency as the war grinds forward.
