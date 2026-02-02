403
Costa Rica Voters Head to General Elections on Sunday
(MENAFN) Costa Rica is conducting its general elections on Sunday, with up to 3.7 million qualified voters set to determine the nation’s next president and choose a new legislative assembly.
Polling locations opened at 6 am local time (1200GMT) and will remain operational until 6 pm (0000GMT Monday). Citizens will vote for a president, two vice presidents, and 57 congressional members to serve a four-year term.
To facilitate participation from Costa Ricans living abroad, the government has made voting possible at 49 consulates across 42 countries. According to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, as many as 67,270 overseas voters are registered and can cast their ballots between 9 am and 7 pm local time.
Although the presidential race features 20 candidates, recent surveys indicate that Laura Fernandez Delgado of the ruling Sovereign People’s Party is the apparent front-runner.
Regarded as the protégé and political successor of President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, Fernandez maintains a substantial lead. Some polls, including an exit survey by the Center for Political Research and Studies, suggest her support could reach 44% of voter intention. Under Costa Rican electoral law, a candidate obtaining at least 40% of votes secures a first-round victory.
Fernandez’s campaign has been framed as a continuation of Chaves Robles’ conservative governance, emphasizing economic initiatives and public safety.
All remaining contenders are polling below 10%. Fernandez’s nearest competitor is Alvaro Roberto Ramos of the left-leaning National Liberation Party at 9.2%, followed by architect and former first lady Claudia Dobles of the Citizen Agenda Coalition with 8.6%, according to the same exit poll.
