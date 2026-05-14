Dedicated K1 Shuttle Service Launched For WUF13 Participants Between Koroghlu And Baku Olympic Stadium
From 06:00 on 14 May, a dedicated K1 Shuttle service introduced in connection with WUF13 will operate around the clock between the Koroghlu Transport Hub and the Baku Olympic Stadium (BOS).
Recognised as the closest and principal transport interchange serving the WUF13 venue, the Koroghlu Transport Hub provides participants with convenient and integrated connections via the Baku Metro, ADY suburban rail services and the city's bus network.
The dedicated K1 Shuttle departs from Platform 4A of the Bus Transport Interchange Centre located within the Koroghlu Transport Hub.--
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