Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dedicated K1 Shuttle Service Launched For WUF13 Participants Between Koroghlu And Baku Olympic Stadium

Dedicated K1 Shuttle Service Launched For WUF13 Participants Between Koroghlu And Baku Olympic Stadium


2026-05-14 05:05:15
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. To ensure smooth and uninterrupted access to the Baku Olympic Stadium, the venue for the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) taking place from 17 to 22 May, the Koroghlu Transport Hub will operate under an enhanced transport regime, Trend reports via WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company.

From 06:00 on 14 May, a dedicated K1 Shuttle service introduced in connection with WUF13 will operate around the clock between the Koroghlu Transport Hub and the Baku Olympic Stadium (BOS).

Recognised as the closest and principal transport interchange serving the WUF13 venue, the Koroghlu Transport Hub provides participants with convenient and integrated connections via the Baku Metro, ADY suburban rail services and the city's bus network.

The dedicated K1 Shuttle departs from Platform 4A of the Bus Transport Interchange Centre located within the Koroghlu Transport Hub.

--

MENAFN14052026000187011040ID1111114089



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search