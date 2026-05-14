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Iran Alleges Kuwait Illegally Attacked Iranian Boat
(MENAFN) Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi leveled accusations against Kuwait on Wednesday, charging the Gulf state with "unlawfully" attacking an Iranian vessel and seizing four of its nationals, and demanding their immediate return.
"This illegal act took place near island used by the US to attack Iran," Araghchi said on X, the social media platform owned by American entrepreneur Elon Musk.
"We demand immediate release of our nationals and reserve right to respond," he added.
The accusation came a day after Kuwait's Interior Ministry announced the arrest of four individuals linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who were apprehended while allegedly attempting to enter Kuwaiti waters by sea.
The diplomatic flare-up comes against a backdrop of sharply elevated regional tensions. The current cycle of hostilities was set off on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran, prompting Tehran to strike back against Israel and US-aligned Gulf states while simultaneously shutting down the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation came into force on April 8, though subsequent negotiations in Islamabad collapsed without producing a durable settlement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce with no fixed expiration date.
"This illegal act took place near island used by the US to attack Iran," Araghchi said on X, the social media platform owned by American entrepreneur Elon Musk.
"We demand immediate release of our nationals and reserve right to respond," he added.
The accusation came a day after Kuwait's Interior Ministry announced the arrest of four individuals linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who were apprehended while allegedly attempting to enter Kuwaiti waters by sea.
The diplomatic flare-up comes against a backdrop of sharply elevated regional tensions. The current cycle of hostilities was set off on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran, prompting Tehran to strike back against Israel and US-aligned Gulf states while simultaneously shutting down the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation came into force on April 8, though subsequent negotiations in Islamabad collapsed without producing a durable settlement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce with no fixed expiration date.
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