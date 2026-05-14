Deepika Padukone's Airport Look Goes Viral Aces Chic Co-Ord Set

If there's one celebrity who has mastered airport fashion over the years, it has to be Deepika Padukone. No loud styling, no over-the-top layers: just simple, comfortable outfits that somehow still end up looking incredibly chic. The mom-to-be was spotted returning to Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, and unsurprisingly, her airport look went viral on the internet, winning praises from fashion lovers online.

Decoding the Viral Airport Look

Interestingly, Deepika repeated the same outfit she was seen wearing while flying out of India with husband Ranveer Singh on April 28, proving yet again that even celebrities believe in re-wearing clothes when the outfit works perfectly.

For her travel look, the 'Padmavat' actor chose an oversized cobalt blue co-ord set that looked equal parts relaxed and stylish. She paired the outfit with oversized sunglasses and bright yellow sneakers, adding just the right amount of colour to the otherwise monochrome look.

There was no dramatic styling or complicated layering involved. The loose-fit silhouette, comfortable fabric and minimal accessories made the outfit feel practical enough for a long flight while still looking polished. Deepika completed the look with her signature natural glam and was seen smiling warmly at paparazzi stationed outside the airport.

The Philosophy Behind Her Style

Over the years, Deepika's airport fashion has built a loyal fan following largely because of how wearable it feels. Most of her looks are rooted in comfort: oversized shirts, relaxed co-ords, classic denim, sneakers and neutral layering pieces that can easily be recreated without looking intimidating.

For those looking for easy travel-style inspiration, Deepika's latest appearance offers a simple formula: pick a comfortable oversized co-ord set, add statement sneakers, throw on sunglasses and keep the styling minimal. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in 'King.' The film is expected to be released in theatres on December 24, 2026. (ANI)

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