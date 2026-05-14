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Switzerland's USD2.9B Patriot Deal May Double in Cost: Report
(MENAFN) Switzerland's acquisition of the US-manufactured Patriot missile defense system is on course to become dramatically more expensive than originally budgeted, Swiss media reported Wednesday, raising fresh uncertainty over one of the country's most significant defense procurements in recent memory.
Media reported that the final price tag could ultimately reach double the parliament-approved figure of 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion). While the Federal Office for Armaments declined to corroborate the specific figures, a spokesperson acknowledged the financial strain to a Swiss broadcaster, stating that anticipated additional costs were in the range of "50% plus."
Officials also confirmed that delivery of the system is now expected to slip by five to seven years beyond the original schedule.
The delays have been attributed primarily to the war in Ukraine, which has dramatically inflated global demand for air defense systems and strained production pipelines. Swiss media reports further suggested that escalating tensions involving Iran could add additional pressure to already stretched delivery timelines.
Following the media reports, the Swiss government publicly acknowledged that the Patriot procurement would entail both higher expenditures and extended waiting periods — a rare public concession on the mounting difficulties surrounding the deal.
The development adds to an already turbulent chapter for the program. In April, the Swiss Federal Council moved to freeze payments to Washington for the Patriot system while undertaking a comprehensive reassessment of the procurement process. At the time, authorities did not exclude the possibility of scrapping the US purchase altogether in favor of a European-manufactured alternative.
Swiss authorities said a definitive decision on the path forward is expected before the end of summer.
Media reported that the final price tag could ultimately reach double the parliament-approved figure of 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion). While the Federal Office for Armaments declined to corroborate the specific figures, a spokesperson acknowledged the financial strain to a Swiss broadcaster, stating that anticipated additional costs were in the range of "50% plus."
Officials also confirmed that delivery of the system is now expected to slip by five to seven years beyond the original schedule.
The delays have been attributed primarily to the war in Ukraine, which has dramatically inflated global demand for air defense systems and strained production pipelines. Swiss media reports further suggested that escalating tensions involving Iran could add additional pressure to already stretched delivery timelines.
Following the media reports, the Swiss government publicly acknowledged that the Patriot procurement would entail both higher expenditures and extended waiting periods — a rare public concession on the mounting difficulties surrounding the deal.
The development adds to an already turbulent chapter for the program. In April, the Swiss Federal Council moved to freeze payments to Washington for the Patriot system while undertaking a comprehensive reassessment of the procurement process. At the time, authorities did not exclude the possibility of scrapping the US purchase altogether in favor of a European-manufactured alternative.
Swiss authorities said a definitive decision on the path forward is expected before the end of summer.
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