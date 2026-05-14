Look: 14 Moments When Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Won People's Hearts

For the last four years, as he guided the UAE through some of the toughest challenges, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan became known for more than just his steely resolve and firm leadership.

Over the years, countless moments have captured his close connection with people from all walks of life- from sitting beside an elderly Emirati at Al Mushrif Palace and encouraging young talents and entrepreneurs, to pausing to greet residents with genuine warmth and sitting with a schoolgirl waiting for her parents.

These simple yet meaningful interactions became lasting memories for many people across the UAE, reinforcing an image of leadership rooted in humility, compassion and human connection.

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Here are 14 moments when Sheikh Mohamed won the hearts of his people:

In 2011, he joined the dancers and singers on stage at the UAE's 40th National Day celebrations at Zayed Sports City Stadium. This heartfelt gesture showed his deep respect for the nation's heritage and made the celebration a cherished moment remembered by many.

During a tour of Al Bateen School as part of his continued focus on education and youth development, Sheikh Mohamed warmly greeted students and interacted with teachers and school staff.

Once, when he saw a young girl crying while waiting outside her school for her father, Sheikh Mohamed offered her a ride home. The girl politely refused, explaining that she had been taught not to go with strangers. Smiling at her response, Sheikh Mohamed sat beside her and insisted on waiting with her until her parents arrived.

In 2018, an Afghan carpet store owner in Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi, refused to sell a carpet bearing Sheikh Zayed's portrait, despite being offered Dh100,000 by a customer.“No, this is Baba Zayed,” he said firmly. When the video went viral, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed personally visited the shop and interacted with the owners and workers.

Women in the UAE enjoy empowerment, constitutional equality, and increasing levels of participation in leadership.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met the nation's first certified Emirati women firefighters at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis following their graduation from a firefighting course, while praising their determination and dedication.

Eight-year-old Omar Mohammed Al Hajjaj, a Grade 2 student at Al Mawakeb School in Al Khawaneej, won hearts in 2019 for growing his hair to donate it to cancer patients for wig-making. His gesture earned him an invitation to Al Bateen Palace in Abu Dhabi, where Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed praised the boy and posed for a photograph with him.

The special affection he had for children was reflected in a heartfelt gesture that captured national attention. During an official reception for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Sheikh Mohamed unintentionally missed the outstretched hand of a young Emirati girl, Aisha Mohammed Mushait Al Mazrouei. What began as a fleeting moment of disappointment soon turned unforgettable when he personally visited Aisha at her home, spending time with her and her family, and warmly kissing her hand and forehead.

Always championing women's empowerment, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed personally called Huda Al Matroushi, the first Emirati woman to open a car repair workshop. Overwhelmed with emotion during the conversation, Huda was left smiling when Sheikh Mohamed jokingly remarked that he needed to get his car fixed. He congratulated her on the achievement and praised her determination and ambition

When Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed attended celebrations marking the completion of Unit 3 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, he was seen sharing a light moment with workers at the site. Amid the noise of helicopters overhead, he tapped their shoulders, pulled them closer so they could hear him, and warmly kissed one worker on the cheek.

A video surfaced on social media showing Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed walking along a street without heavy security, roadblocks or formal protocol, a moment that resonated deeply with residents and drew widespread admiration online. He is known for his approachable personality and close connection with people.

When Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was about to step into his car after an event, he noticed two expatriate residents watching from the sidelines with hopeful smiles. He paused, stepped back out of the vehicle, and warmly invited them over. Sharing a brief conversation and a smile, he happily posed for photographs with the two men.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed joined worshippers during Ramadan at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. During the iftar gathering, he was seen sitting among members of the public as they broke their fast, reflecting a simple and unifying gesture that deeply resonated with attendees.

Known for giving his full attention to everyone he meet, whether young or old, Sheikh Mohamed was seen listening closely and speaking warmly with an elderly Emirati man at Mushrif Palace, in a gesture that highlighted his humility and respect for the community.

Sheikh Mohamed received a big hug from a foster child from the Family Care Authority at the Sea Palace in Abu Dhabi. He was receiving a group of foster mothers caring for such children and said the UAE them, highlighting the importance of the community's part in providing children with a family life.

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