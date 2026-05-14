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Palestine Praises EU Sanctions on Israeli Settlers Over West Bank Violence
(MENAFN) European Union has come under positive reception from Palestinian officials after approving sanctions against what were described as “extremist” Israeli settler groups and individuals linked to illegal settlement activity and violence against Palestinians.
Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin responded by describing the move as a significant step, saying: “This is an important step toward accountability and upholding international law,” in a post shared on the social media platform X.
She also urged additional pressure, calling for “concrete measures” to confront ongoing settlement expansion and reported attacks against Palestinians in the occupied territory.
The decision follows an agreement by EU foreign ministers earlier in the week to impose a new round of sanctions targeting Israeli individuals and organizations accused of involvement in supporting illegal settlement activity in the occupied West Bank.
Violence in the West Bank has intensified since the outbreak of Israel’s war in Gaza in October 2023, with reports pointing to a rise in killings, arrests, home demolitions, and settlement growth.
According to official Palestinian figures, at least 1,155 Palestinians have been killed, around 11,750 injured, and nearly 22,000 detained in the West Bank since that period.
Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin responded by describing the move as a significant step, saying: “This is an important step toward accountability and upholding international law,” in a post shared on the social media platform X.
She also urged additional pressure, calling for “concrete measures” to confront ongoing settlement expansion and reported attacks against Palestinians in the occupied territory.
The decision follows an agreement by EU foreign ministers earlier in the week to impose a new round of sanctions targeting Israeli individuals and organizations accused of involvement in supporting illegal settlement activity in the occupied West Bank.
Violence in the West Bank has intensified since the outbreak of Israel’s war in Gaza in October 2023, with reports pointing to a rise in killings, arrests, home demolitions, and settlement growth.
According to official Palestinian figures, at least 1,155 Palestinians have been killed, around 11,750 injured, and nearly 22,000 detained in the West Bank since that period.
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