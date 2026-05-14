War Update: Over 240 Battles On Front Lines, Fiercest Battles In Pokrovsk And Huliaipole Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, on May 13, 241 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were reported on the front lines. The enemy is attacking most intensely in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on May 14.

The enemy launched a missile strike using one missile, carried out 91 airstrikes, and dropped 302 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 9,828 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,418 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions, including 120 using multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Bachivsk and Vilna Sloboda in the Sumy region, and Mykolaivka in the Chernihiv region.

Over the past day, the Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck a command post, one other important facility, and an enemy artillery system.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past day, four combat engagements took place; the enemy carried out three airstrikes, used eight guided bombs, and fired 111 times at Ukrainian military positions and settlements, including eight times using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched 22 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas around the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Lyman, Rybalchyne, Okhrimivka, and Starytsia, as well as toward the settlements of Ternova, Izbytske, and Volokhivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attempt to advance in the area of the settlement of Borivska Andriivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Lyman, Drobysheve, Stavky, and Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk sector, over the past 24 hours, defenders stopped one attempt by the occupiers to advance in the area of the settlement of Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Nykyforivka and Viroliubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 14 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Rusyn Yar, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, defenders repelled 36 aggressor assaults in the areas of the settlements of Novopavlivka, Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Udachne, Serhiivka, Novomykolaivka, Toretske, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, and Novopidhorodne.

Air defense neutralizes 41 missiles, 652 drones in massive overnight attack on Ukraine

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy did not conduct any active operations over the past day.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers launched 32 attacks in the areas surrounding the settlements of Dobropillia, Zlahoda, Pryvillia, Vozdvyzhivska, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Hirke, Sviatopetrivka, Tsvitkove, Staroukrainka, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted to advance eight times in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaky and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks aimed at Antonivka.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders suffered 1,060 casualties over the past day. The enemy also lost three tanks, three armored fighting vehicles, 68 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, three air defense systems, six ground-based robotic systems, 2,319 unmanned aerial vehicles, one heavy flamethrower system, 213 vehicles, and two pieces of specialized equipment.

Photo: AFU General Staff