Torkham Closure Sparks Crisis: Landi Kotal Jirga Demands Immediate Return Of Stranded Pakistanis
The jirga elders presented a jointly signed written request to the IG FC North through the Commandant of Khyber Rifles, demanding that Pakistani citizens, traders, students, and drivers currently in Afghanistan be immediately allowed to return to Pakistan via the Torkham border.
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The jirga members said that the border closure has caused severe difficulties for many Pakistani citizens, while business activities have also been badly affected. The elders urged that the return of stranded individuals be ensured on humanitarian grounds.
The Commandant of Khyber Rifles assured the jirga members that their demands and concerns would be conveyed in writing to the higher authorities and that relevant institutions would be contacted regarding the matter.
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