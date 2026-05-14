Turkmenistan Hosts 84Th Meeting Of CIS Railway Transport Council
The agenda focuses on the coordination of cross-border railway operations, the development of the international railway network, and the expansion of regional freight transportation corridors under current economic conditions.
Participants discussed measures aimed at maintaining technological compatibility across railway systems and improving the efficiency of interstate cargo transportation. The meeting also reviewed the council's recent activities and future cooperation priorities.--
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