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Turkmenistan Hosts 84Th Meeting Of CIS Railway Transport Council

Turkmenistan Hosts 84Th Meeting Of CIS Railway Transport Council


2026-05-14 03:03:33
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 14. The 84th meeting of the Council for Railway Transport of CIS member states opened in Ashgabat, bringing together railway officials and transport representatives from across the Commonwealth of Independent States, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The agenda focuses on the coordination of cross-border railway operations, the development of the international railway network, and the expansion of regional freight transportation corridors under current economic conditions.

Participants discussed measures aimed at maintaining technological compatibility across railway systems and improving the efficiency of interstate cargo transportation. The meeting also reviewed the council's recent activities and future cooperation priorities.

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