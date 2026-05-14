Kazakhstan Completes One-Third Of Planned Railway Modernization For 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan has completed around one-third of its planned railway infrastructure modernization works for 2026, Trend reports via Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

The country plans to modernize nearly 3,000 kilometers of existing main railway infrastructure this year. As of May 14, the total length of upgraded railway sections has reached 1,003 kilometers.

Modernization has been completed on several strategically important railway sections, including Altynkol–Zhetygen and Sekseul–Kyzylzhar, which form a key part of the international transport corridor connecting Kazakhstan with China.

In addition, the first phase of modernization works on the Aksu–Zhana-Semey railway section, spanning 129 kilometers, has been completed. The company noted that all work is being carried out in line with the approved schedule.

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