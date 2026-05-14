WB HS Result 2026 Toppers: Adrito Pal From Narendrapur Secures Rank 1 With 99.02%

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the topper list for the WB HS Result 2026 along with the declaration of the Higher Secondary examination results. This year, 64 students secured positions in the top 10 merit list, including 56 boys and 8 girls.

Adrito Paul from Narendrapur Ramkrishna Mission secured the first rank in the state by scoring 496 out of 500 marks. The student recorded 99.2 per cent in the Higher Secondary examinations.

Jishnu Kundu secured the second rank with 495 marks. The overall pass percentage this year is a strong 91.23%, with 64 students making it to the top ten list. Purba Medinipur district has the highest pass percentage, followed by Howrah and North 24 Parganas. Once again, girls have outshone boys, with the pass rate for boys standing at 89.74%.

Students can check their results on websites like and The results are also available on a mobile app. The council has requested schools to distribute the marksheets and certificates to students today itself. From 11 am on May 14, the results will be distributed at 56 centres across West Bengal.

When did the Higher Secondary exams start this year?

The council has stated that the distribution of marksheets, pass certificates, and registration certificates will begin from 11 am, right after the results are announced. Representatives from schools can collect these documents from 56 designated distribution centres across the state. This year's exam was particularly significant as it was the first one conducted under the new semester system. Thousands of students from Science, Commerce, and Arts streams took the exam in offline mode. After a proper evaluation process, the final results are now ready.

To view their marksheets online, students will need to enter their roll number and registration details. The digital scorecard will clearly mention subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, division, and pass or fail status. The council advises students to carefully check all the details on their downloaded marksheets. The council has maintained its trend of releasing the results in May, just like last year. For updates on post-result scrutiny, review, or compartmental exams, students are advised to regularly check the council's official portal.

This year, the Higher Secondary exams began on February 12. Along with the fourth semester, the third-semester supplementary exams were also held. Some students also appeared for the exam under the old annual system. The written exams concluded on February 27. In total, more than 7.10 lakh students appeared for the Higher Secondary exams this year.

This was the first time the exam was held under the new semester system. The marksheets this year will include subject-wise marks, percentile, and a photo of the student. Students will also be able to see how many candidates appeared for the exam from their school.