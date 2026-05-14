Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Calls Aishwarya Rai's Devdas Look An Iconic Red Carpet Moment

Alia Bhatt recently revealed her favourite Cannes fashion memory, praising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic 2002 Devdas premiere look at Cannes, calling it timeless, elegant, and unforgettable in global red carpet history.

Alia Bhatt has been turning heads at Cannes 2026 with a series of striking fashion appearances. From a dramatic custom ball gown to elegant saree-inspired gowns, her red carpet looks have sparked online buzz. Each outfit reflects her evolving global style and strong fashion presence at the festival this year.

During a recent conversation, Alia revealed that her most memorable Cannes fashion moment belongs to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She recalled Aishwarya's 2002 Cannes appearance for Devdas, calling it iconic. The look continues to inspire new-generation actors, proving its lasting influence on Indian red carpet fashion globally.

The 2002 Devdas premiere at Cannes marked a major milestone for Indian cinema globally. Aishwarya attended with Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, making it a historic moment. The horse carriage arrival and regal visuals became unforgettable, still widely shared as one of Cannes' most iconic red carpet memories.

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For the premiere, Aishwarya wore a bright yellow Neeta Lulla saree with rich embroidery and traditional jewellery. Her minimal makeup, soft waves, and classic styling created a timeless appeal. The look perfectly blended Indian elegance with global sophistication, making it one of the most celebrated Cannes fashion moments ever.