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Perpetual Next and Clarksons join forces for supply of biomethanol in the maritime sector
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Amsterdam, t–e Netherlands – May 13 2026 – Perpetual Next has selected C’arksons - the world’s largest shippingservices group – as preferred partner for the brokerage of Perpetual Ne’t’s biomethanol in the maritime sector. The collaboration focuses on international offtake and market access through Clar’son’s extensive international network.
Perpetual Next developed a unique blueprint for large-scale biomethanol production with proven industrial technology. It enables rapid, serial replication of biomethanol plants at a commercial scale. Demand for biomethanol in the international maritime sector is growing rapidly, driven by tightening decarbonization regulations, the need to reduce greenhousegas emissions and increasing investments in methanolcapable vessels and bunkering infrastructure.
Perpetual Next CCO Jurre Hijman:
Clarksons (Specialised Products) Divisional Director Halvor Na“ss: “We are delighted that Perpetual Next have chosen Clarksons as broker for its projects. Our ability to provide three joined-up services will bring greater efficiency to the opportunity ahead. Our Investment Banking, Green Transition and Specialised Products divisions are uniquely positioned to offer financial solutions, offtake possibilities and last-mile logistics as we continue our effort to decarbonise the maritime sector and beyond. We have great confidence in Per’etual Next’s technology and are very excited to begin this jou”ney together”
About Perpetual Next
Perpetual Next converts organic waste into high-value, renewa—le commodities—chiefly biomethanol, the sustainable, drop-in substitute for fossil methanol used in chemicals, plastics, coatings and as a zero-emission marine and road fuel. The company is building a network of large-scale plants in The Netherlands, Estonia and the United States, with additional sites in development, leveraging a standardized proprietary technology blueprint to replicate production globally. Perpetual Next is delivering practical, industrial-scale solutions that cut carbon, close material loops and accelerate the transition to a circular, climate-neutral economy.
About Clarksons
Clarkson PLC is the world's leading provider of integrated services and investment banking capabilities to the shipping and offshore markets, facilitating global trade.
Founded in 1852, Clarksons offers its diverse and growing client base an unrivalled range of shipbroking services, sector research, on-hand logistical support and full investment banking capabilities in all key shipping and offshore sectors. Clarksons continues to drive innovation across its business, developing digital solutions which underpin the Group's unrivalled expertise and knowledge with leading technology.
The Group employs over 2,250 people in over 60 offices across its four divisions.
The Company has delivered 23 years of consecutive dividend growth. The highly cash-generative nature of the business, supported by a strong balance sheet, has enabled Clarksons to continue to invest to position the business to capitalise on opportunities in its markets.
Perpetual Next developed a unique blueprint for large-scale biomethanol production with proven industrial technology. It enables rapid, serial replication of biomethanol plants at a commercial scale. Demand for biomethanol in the international maritime sector is growing rapidly, driven by tightening decarbonization regulations, the need to reduce greenhousegas emissions and increasing investments in methanolcapable vessels and bunkering infrastructure.
Perpetual Next CCO Jurre Hijman:
Clarksons (Specialised Products) Divisional Director Halvor Na“ss: “We are delighted that Perpetual Next have chosen Clarksons as broker for its projects. Our ability to provide three joined-up services will bring greater efficiency to the opportunity ahead. Our Investment Banking, Green Transition and Specialised Products divisions are uniquely positioned to offer financial solutions, offtake possibilities and last-mile logistics as we continue our effort to decarbonise the maritime sector and beyond. We have great confidence in Per’etual Next’s technology and are very excited to begin this jou”ney together”
About Perpetual Next
Perpetual Next converts organic waste into high-value, renewa—le commodities—chiefly biomethanol, the sustainable, drop-in substitute for fossil methanol used in chemicals, plastics, coatings and as a zero-emission marine and road fuel. The company is building a network of large-scale plants in The Netherlands, Estonia and the United States, with additional sites in development, leveraging a standardized proprietary technology blueprint to replicate production globally. Perpetual Next is delivering practical, industrial-scale solutions that cut carbon, close material loops and accelerate the transition to a circular, climate-neutral economy.
About Clarksons
Clarkson PLC is the world's leading provider of integrated services and investment banking capabilities to the shipping and offshore markets, facilitating global trade.
Founded in 1852, Clarksons offers its diverse and growing client base an unrivalled range of shipbroking services, sector research, on-hand logistical support and full investment banking capabilities in all key shipping and offshore sectors. Clarksons continues to drive innovation across its business, developing digital solutions which underpin the Group's unrivalled expertise and knowledge with leading technology.
The Group employs over 2,250 people in over 60 offices across its four divisions.
The Company has delivered 23 years of consecutive dividend growth. The highly cash-generative nature of the business, supported by a strong balance sheet, has enabled Clarksons to continue to invest to position the business to capitalise on opportunities in its markets.
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