NDRF Earned Trust Of 140 Crore Indians In Just 20 Years: Amit Shah

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, May 14 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday attended the President's Colour Award Ceremony of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and praised the force for earning the trust and confidence of the people through its dedicated service over the last two decades.

During the ceremony, Amit Shah reviewed the parade and took the salute from NDRF personnel, acknowledging the force's contribution towards disaster response, rescue operations, and humanitarian assistance across the country. Senior officials of the NDRF were also present at the event.

Addressing the gathering, the Home Minister said,“Today, the National Disaster Response Force has been honoured with the President's Colour, which is a matter of pride and prestige for all of us. This honour represents the collective service, courage, valour, and dedication of all personnel of the force.”

He said receiving the President's Colour was one of the highest recognitions for any force and added that the NDRF had fully justified the honour through its commitment and service over the past 20 years.

“Receiving the President's Colour for any force is a matter of great pride. But through today's programme, I want to say that these 20 years of the NDRF are not merely years of achievement and recognition. By earning this Presidential honour through your dedication and duty, you have truly justified this recognition,” HM Shah said.

Praising the force for its humanitarian work, he said the NDRF had not only earned the affection of the people but also their complete faith during times of crisis.

“Wherever there has been a disaster, when NDRF personnel arrive in their uniform, people breathe a sigh of relief. They believe they will be saved. In just 20 years, the force has earned the trust of 140 crore people of the country,” he said.

The Union Home Minister also highlighted the force's efforts in rescuing both humans and animals during disasters.“They not only save human lives but also rescue animals. Our goal is to ensure minimum loss of life as well as property,” he added.

Speaking about disaster preparedness, HM Shah said the Ministry of Home Affairs had been working extensively to deal with challenges such as heatwaves and other natural disasters.“We will continue to work towards reducing casualties to zero,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the force, Amit Shah said the NDRF would continue to work with greater strength to protect the country from all kinds of disasters.

The Union Home Minister said, "I am confident that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will continue to work with even greater strength to protect the people of the country from any kind of disaster. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, since 2014, efforts have been made not only for disaster risk reduction but also to improve preparedness and response systems. Today, we have reached a stage where we can move towards a goal of zero casualties."

The President's Colour Award, also known as the 'Nishaan', is one of the highest honours bestowed upon a military or paramilitary force in recognition of exceptional service, dedication, and achievement. The emblem is worn by officers on the left-hand sleeve of their uniform.