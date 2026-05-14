Delhi Police Arrest Two Burglars Recover Stolen AC, Scooties, Mobile Phones

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two alleged burglars and auto-lifters in connection with multiple theft cases in the Dwarka district and recovered several stolen items, including a window air conditioner, two mobile phones, two stolen scooties and a motorcycle used in the crime.

The accused were arrested by a team from Police Station Mohan Garden following an investigation into a burglary case reported on April 29.

Police said an online e-FIR, numbered 80035198/26 under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), was registered at Police Station Mohan Garden after complainant Shajad Ali reported that his air conditioner had been stolen by unidentified persons.

Following the registration of the case, a special police team was constituted comprising Head Constables Jitender, Rakesh, Dharmendra and Harender under the supervision of Inspector Mukesh Antil, SHO of Mohan Garden police station, and under the guidance of ACP Najafgarh Raj Kumar.

During the investigation, the team examined footage from more than 40 CCTV cameras installed across the areas of Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar and Ranhola. Based on technical surveillance, CCTV analysis and inputs from secret informers, the police conducted raids at multiple locations and eventually apprehended the two accused.

The accused have been identified as Md. Mehfooj, 28, a resident of Mohan Garden, Ranhola, and Sonu Singh Rawat, 32, a resident of R1 Block, Mohan Garden.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to stealing the air conditioner from a shop located on Som Bazar Road in Rama Park, Mohan Garden, on April 29.

Police said further interrogation led to the recovery of additional stolen property, including two mobile phones, two scooties, and a motorcycle that was allegedly used in the commission of the crimes.

According to police, the recovered scooties were linked to theft cases registered at Mohan Garden and Nihal Vihar police stations.

Investigators said the arrests helped solve at least eight pending cases related to burglary, theft and vehicle lifting registered between 2024 and 2026 at Mohan Garden and Nihal Vihar police stations.

Police records revealed that Md. Mehfooj was previously involved in two criminal cases, while Sonu Singh Rawat had six previous criminal involvements.

Delhi Police said further investigation is underway to determine whether the accused were involved in additional theft and burglary cases in the area.