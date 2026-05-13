Combined Attack On Kyiv: Residential Buildings, Infrastructure Damaged, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Emergency Service said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of the attack, residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in several districts of the city were damaged," the statement reads.

In the Darnytskyi district, an apartment building was hit, causing structural damage. Ten people were rescued, and emergency response operations are underway to search for others affected. At another address, debris was reported to have fallen on the territory of a gas station.

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In the Solomianskyi district, a parked vehicle caught fire.

In the Holosiivskyi district, debris was found on a roadway.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, debris fell in an open area.

In the Obolonskyi district, debris was recorded falling in an open area, as well as onto a three-story parking and business center building. At another location, debris damaged an apartment on the 12th floor of a residential building, and there was a strike on a 25-story unfinished building. Injuries were reported.

In the Dniprovskyi district, the attack caused a fire on the roof of a five-story residential building, where one injured person was found. At another address, a drone struck a five-story building. Damage to a private residential house was also recorded. In addition, the attack caused fires in several garages and a parked vehicle at another location.

Emergency services said information about the casualties is being clarified.

The Ukrainian capital came under a massive missile and drone attack in the early hours of Thursday, May 14.