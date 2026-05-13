Frieze New York Kicks Off With Seven-Figure Sales And High Energy

MENAFN - USA Art News) Frieze New York Opens With Early Sales and a Restless Buying Mood

Frieze New York began on Wednesday at the Shed with a market atmosphere that felt notably more assured than in recent seasons. About 65 international galleries were exhibiting, and several reported sales before the fair's VIP opening, signaling a brisk start for one of the spring art calendar's most closely watched events.

At White Cube, the momentum was immediate. The gallery placed two 2025 sculptures by Nigerian artist El Anatsui (b. 1944), LuwVor I and MivEvi III, for $2.2 million and $1.9 million, respectively. It also sold Antony Gormley's SET VII (2024) for £450,000 and Howardena Pindell's Deep Space 4 (2025) for $275,000. The booth also included works by Julie Curtiss, Sara Flores, Louise Giovanelli, and Marguerite Humeau, underscoring the breadth of the gallery's presentation.

The fair's energy extended well beyond the blue-chip tier. At G Gallery, Rachel Youn's kinetic sculptures, priced between $6,500 and $8,000, drew attention from collectors Rob and Eric Thomas-Suwall, who said they had placed one work on hold. Jane Lee, speaking for the gallery, said there was“a surprising level of interest” in Youn's practice.

Institutional buying was also visible on the floor. The Brooklyn Museum acquired two works by Bettina through the Sherman Family Foundation Acquisition Fund, which supports the documentation and preservation of her work. The Baltimore Museum of Art acquired works by Reika Takebayashi, Seba Calfuqueo, and Joanne Burke, adding another layer of museum activity to the fair's opening day.

Elsewhere, Hauser & Wirth presented works by Lorna Simpson, Louise Bourgeois, and Cindy Sherman, with Sherman photographs priced between $175,000 and $195,000. Thaddaeus Ropac reported sales including Georg Baselitz's Stunde der Nachtigall for €1.4 million, Robert Rauschenberg's Bog Song (Salvage) for $825,000, and Alex Katz's Black Roses 3 for $600,000.

The broader market backdrop helped explain the mood. Sotheby's and Christie's both posted increases in sales in 2025, and consignors have brought major works to auction this season. At Frieze, that confidence was visible in the booths, in the museum purchases, and in the steady pace of early deals.