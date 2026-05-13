Pentagon Seeks To Mitigate Quantum Computing Risks To The F-35

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The Pentagon is taking steps toshield the F-35's encryption systems from the growing threat posed by quantum computing. A contract notice published May 6, 2026, by the F-35 Joint Program Office signals the shift to quantum computing-proof encryption. The military is moving to future-proof one of the jet's core security systems before quantum computing advances enough to break current encryption.

As entities like D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) move toward bringing quantum computing to mainstream accessibility, we are likely to see a lot more sectors scrambling to update their cybersecurity systems in order to reduce the likelihood of being compromised by hackers equipped with quantum...

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