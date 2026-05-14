Tribal Artisans Earn Over Rs 5.31 Lakh At Vibrant Gujarat Exhibition In Surat

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, May 14 (IANS) More than Rs 5.31 lakh worth of tribal handicrafts, herbal products and traditional goods were sold within five days at the 'Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition-2026' in Surat, with the earnings going directly to tribal artisans without any deductions or operational costs, officials said on Thursday.

The exhibition, organised from May 1 to 5 alongside the 'Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference' (VGRC) on the occasion of 'Gujarat Foundation Day', featured 25 stalls dedicated to tribal heritage and traditional products from across the state.

The initiative was aimed at showcasing the social, economic and cultural diversity of tribal communities while also providing artisans with wider market exposure.

The tribal heritage section of the exhibition was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The stalls displayed bamboo handicrafts, wooden artefacts, traditional jewellery, handloom garments, forest-based herbal products and natural food items prepared by artisans from different tribal districts.

Herbal products and bamboo artefacts emerged as major attractions during the event.

The Gujarat Tribal Development Department organised the stalls under the leadership of Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel.

Officials said the exhibition sought to preserve and promote tribal art, craftsmanship, lifestyle and cultural traditions while also encouraging artisans to explore entrepreneurship opportunities.

A total of 38 tribal artisans participated in the exhibition. The state government covered their travel, accommodation and food expenses to enable them to take part in the event without a financial burden.

Several senior leaders and delegates visited the tribal exhibition area during the five-day event.

Among them were Union Jal Shakti Minister, C.R. Patil, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and State Minister Jayram Gamit. Delegates from various countries also interacted with artisans and viewed the displays.

During a panel discussion at the VGRC, Gujarat Tribal Research and Training Society Executive Director, Dr C.C. Chaudhary, spoke on promoting tourism in tribal and rural regions.

He discussed opportunities for linking tribal culture, local crafts and rural tourism to create sustainable livelihoods in tribal areas.

The exhibition formed part of the wider 'Vibrant Gujarat' initiative, which this year also focussed on cultural heritage and community-based economic development alongside industrial growth.