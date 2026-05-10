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India Reaffirms Anti-Terror Stance on Anniversary of Pakistan Military Escalation
(MENAFN) India has reiterated its commitment to combating terrorism on the anniversary of a tense military confrontation with Pakistan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the “unparalleled courage, precision, and resolve” of the country’s armed forces in connection with Operation Sindoor, as stated in official remarks shared on social media.
The three-day operation, launched on May 7, came in response to a deadly attack in Pahalgam, located in the Jammu and Kashmir region, which resulted in 26 civilian deaths on April 22. Indian authorities said the operation targeted what they described as terrorist infrastructure and military-linked facilities across the border. Pakistan has denied any role in the attack.
“They [armed forces] gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam,” Modi said in a post on X. “Today, a year later, we remain as steadfast as ever in our resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem.”
Modi also highlighted the importance of strengthening domestic defense production through India’s “Make in India” initiative, particularly in the military sector.
Interior Minister Amit Shah also described the operation as “an epochal mission of India,” according to official statements.
On the Pakistani side, officials marked the anniversary of the escalation—referred to domestically as Marka-i-Haq (battle of truth)—with renewed commentary on regional tensions. Pakistan’s deputy prime minister Ishaq Dar emphasized that lasting peace in South Asia depends on addressing core disputes and reiterated calls for progress on the Kashmir issue.
He also stated that Pakistan had reinforced its position in both bilateral and international forums, describing its response during the conflict as “lawful and restrained.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the “unparalleled courage, precision, and resolve” of the country’s armed forces in connection with Operation Sindoor, as stated in official remarks shared on social media.
The three-day operation, launched on May 7, came in response to a deadly attack in Pahalgam, located in the Jammu and Kashmir region, which resulted in 26 civilian deaths on April 22. Indian authorities said the operation targeted what they described as terrorist infrastructure and military-linked facilities across the border. Pakistan has denied any role in the attack.
“They [armed forces] gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam,” Modi said in a post on X. “Today, a year later, we remain as steadfast as ever in our resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem.”
Modi also highlighted the importance of strengthening domestic defense production through India’s “Make in India” initiative, particularly in the military sector.
Interior Minister Amit Shah also described the operation as “an epochal mission of India,” according to official statements.
On the Pakistani side, officials marked the anniversary of the escalation—referred to domestically as Marka-i-Haq (battle of truth)—with renewed commentary on regional tensions. Pakistan’s deputy prime minister Ishaq Dar emphasized that lasting peace in South Asia depends on addressing core disputes and reiterated calls for progress on the Kashmir issue.
He also stated that Pakistan had reinforced its position in both bilateral and international forums, describing its response during the conflict as “lawful and restrained.”
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