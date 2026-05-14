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U.S. Muslim Group Rebukes Second 'Sharia Hoax' Hearing
(MENAFN) A leading Muslim American civil rights organization delivered a scathing rebuke Wednesday of a congressional hearing it labeled a recycled political stunt, accusing its organizers of exploiting anti-Muslim sentiment to score domestic political points ahead of Republican primaries.
"After their first 'Sharia hoax' hearing failed to gain an audience, the leadership of the Muslim Extermination Caucus is desperate to try again by giving a platform to even more radical, unhinged witnesses," the Council on American-Islamic Relations said in a statement.
The group went further, framing the hearing not as a legitimate legislative exercise but as a coordinated strategy with multiple political aims.
"This hearing is part of a broader political campaign to use American Muslims as a boogeyman to win Republican primaries, distract conservatives who increasingly recognize that the anti-Palestinian lobby has used Islamophobia as a tool to smear and silence American Muslims critical of unconditional U.S. support for Israel's crimes, and normalize the false idea that Muslims are somehow less deserving of constitutional protections than other Americans," it added.
The Caucus Behind the Hearing
The proceedings were organized by the Sharia-Free America Caucus — a bloc of approximately two dozen House Republicans whose stated mission centers on amplifying what they describe as the "dangers of Sharia," referring to Islamic religious law. The caucus was launched in December 2025 by Representatives Keith Self and Chip Roy, who framed its creation around highlighting "the importance of this issue to the American people and those they select to represent them."
Wednesday marked the group's second such hearing — the first, according to CAIR, drew little public attention or traction.
Who Testified
The witness roster for Wednesday's session included anti-Muslim activist Amy Mekelburg, former Border Patrol agent Ammon Blair, a high school student, and religious liberty scholar Amanda Tyler — a lineup that CAIR argued was curated to amplify fringe voices rather than generate substantive policy dialogue.
"After their first 'Sharia hoax' hearing failed to gain an audience, the leadership of the Muslim Extermination Caucus is desperate to try again by giving a platform to even more radical, unhinged witnesses," the Council on American-Islamic Relations said in a statement.
The group went further, framing the hearing not as a legitimate legislative exercise but as a coordinated strategy with multiple political aims.
"This hearing is part of a broader political campaign to use American Muslims as a boogeyman to win Republican primaries, distract conservatives who increasingly recognize that the anti-Palestinian lobby has used Islamophobia as a tool to smear and silence American Muslims critical of unconditional U.S. support for Israel's crimes, and normalize the false idea that Muslims are somehow less deserving of constitutional protections than other Americans," it added.
The Caucus Behind the Hearing
The proceedings were organized by the Sharia-Free America Caucus — a bloc of approximately two dozen House Republicans whose stated mission centers on amplifying what they describe as the "dangers of Sharia," referring to Islamic religious law. The caucus was launched in December 2025 by Representatives Keith Self and Chip Roy, who framed its creation around highlighting "the importance of this issue to the American people and those they select to represent them."
Wednesday marked the group's second such hearing — the first, according to CAIR, drew little public attention or traction.
Who Testified
The witness roster for Wednesday's session included anti-Muslim activist Amy Mekelburg, former Border Patrol agent Ammon Blair, a high school student, and religious liberty scholar Amanda Tyler — a lineup that CAIR argued was curated to amplify fringe voices rather than generate substantive policy dialogue.
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