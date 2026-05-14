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U.S. Stocks Close Wednesday Mostly in Positive Territory
(MENAFN) U.S. equity markets closed mostly higher Wednesday as a powerful surge in artificial intelligence and semiconductor stocks drove the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to fresh record highs — even as inflation data came in hotter than expected and the majority of individual stocks within the benchmark index finished the session in the red.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.58%, adding 43.29 points to close at an all-time high of 7,444.25, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite outpaced the broader market with a 1.2% advance — gaining 314.14 points to settle at a record 26,402.34. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, bucked the trend, slipping 0.14%, or 67.36 points, to 49,693.2.
The Volatility Index (VIX) — widely known as Wall Street's "fear index" — eased 0.67% to 17.87, signaling a degree of investor calm despite the underlying crosscurrents.
AI Trade Drowns Out Inflation Alarm
Technology shares powered well ahead of the broader market as investor conviction in the artificial intelligence boom absorbed mounting concerns over above-forecast inflation readings and elevated energy prices tied to the ongoing Iran war.
Nvidia shares surged 2.3%, Micron Technology jumped more than 4.8%, and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF advanced approximately 2%. The chip rally was further fueled by the news that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had joined President Donald Trump on his China trip, attending meetings with President Xi Jinping — a development that stoked market expectations of potential progress on Nvidia's access to Chinese markets.
Yet beneath the headline records, the session told a more divided story: roughly two-thirds of S&P 500 constituents ended lower, with economically sensitive names bearing the brunt — including retail heavyweight Home Depot and banking giant JPMorgan.
Warsh Confirmed as Fed Chair
In a significant parallel development, the U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Kevin Warsh as chair of the Federal Reserve for a four-year term, installing President Trump's nominee at the top of the nation's central bank at a moment of acute scrutiny over interest rate policy and the Fed's institutional independence.
Inflation Overshoots — By a Wide Margin
Producer price data released Wednesday delivered an uncomfortable surprise for markets. The producer price index surged 1.4% in April — the steepest monthly gain since March 2022 and nearly three times the 0.5% increase analysts had anticipated. On an annual basis, producer inflation accelerated to 6%, the largest year-on-year jump since December 2022, and well above the 4.9% consensus forecast.
European Markets Close Higher
Across the Atlantic, European equities posted broad gains. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.79% to close at 611.42 points. Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.76% to 24,136.81, while Italy's FTSE MIB 30 led regional advances with a 1% climb to 49,480.7. The UK's FTSE 100 added 0.58% to 10,325.35, France's CAC 40 edged up 0.35% to 8,007.97, and Spain's IBEX 35 rose 0.46% to 17,654.90.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.58%, adding 43.29 points to close at an all-time high of 7,444.25, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite outpaced the broader market with a 1.2% advance — gaining 314.14 points to settle at a record 26,402.34. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, bucked the trend, slipping 0.14%, or 67.36 points, to 49,693.2.
The Volatility Index (VIX) — widely known as Wall Street's "fear index" — eased 0.67% to 17.87, signaling a degree of investor calm despite the underlying crosscurrents.
AI Trade Drowns Out Inflation Alarm
Technology shares powered well ahead of the broader market as investor conviction in the artificial intelligence boom absorbed mounting concerns over above-forecast inflation readings and elevated energy prices tied to the ongoing Iran war.
Nvidia shares surged 2.3%, Micron Technology jumped more than 4.8%, and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF advanced approximately 2%. The chip rally was further fueled by the news that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had joined President Donald Trump on his China trip, attending meetings with President Xi Jinping — a development that stoked market expectations of potential progress on Nvidia's access to Chinese markets.
Yet beneath the headline records, the session told a more divided story: roughly two-thirds of S&P 500 constituents ended lower, with economically sensitive names bearing the brunt — including retail heavyweight Home Depot and banking giant JPMorgan.
Warsh Confirmed as Fed Chair
In a significant parallel development, the U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Kevin Warsh as chair of the Federal Reserve for a four-year term, installing President Trump's nominee at the top of the nation's central bank at a moment of acute scrutiny over interest rate policy and the Fed's institutional independence.
Inflation Overshoots — By a Wide Margin
Producer price data released Wednesday delivered an uncomfortable surprise for markets. The producer price index surged 1.4% in April — the steepest monthly gain since March 2022 and nearly three times the 0.5% increase analysts had anticipated. On an annual basis, producer inflation accelerated to 6%, the largest year-on-year jump since December 2022, and well above the 4.9% consensus forecast.
European Markets Close Higher
Across the Atlantic, European equities posted broad gains. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.79% to close at 611.42 points. Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.76% to 24,136.81, while Italy's FTSE MIB 30 led regional advances with a 1% climb to 49,480.7. The UK's FTSE 100 added 0.58% to 10,325.35, France's CAC 40 edged up 0.35% to 8,007.97, and Spain's IBEX 35 rose 0.46% to 17,654.90.
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