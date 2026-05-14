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U.S. Puts USD100M Cuba Humanitarian Aid Offer Public
(MENAFN) The United States went public Wednesday with a $100 million humanitarian aid offer to the Cuban people, escalating pressure on Havana by exposing what it described as the communist government's repeated behind-closed-doors refusals — and daring Cuba's leadership to turn down the assistance in plain sight.
"The United States continues to seek meaningful reforms to Cuba's communist system, which has only served to enrich the elites and condemn the Cuban people to poverty," State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.
The State Department disclosed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio — himself the son of Cuban emigres — had previously extended "numerous private offers" to Havana, encompassing access to "free and fast satellite internet" and direct humanitarian relief for ordinary Cubans enduring acute economic hardship. Cuban authorities, according to Washington, refused every one of them.
"Today, the Department of State is publicly restating the United States' generous offer to provide an additional $100 million in direct humanitarian assistance to the Cuban people that would be distributed in coordination with the Catholic Church and other reliable independent humanitarian organizations," Pigott said.
The deliberate decision to bypass Cuban state institutions entirely — routing aid instead through independent organizations — amounted to a structural rebuke of Havana's governing apparatus. The statement left the Cuban regime with a stark and public choice: accept or be seen refusing it.
"The decision rests with the Cuban regime to accept our offer of assistance or deny critical life-saving aid and ultimately be accountable to the Cuban people for standing in the way of critical assistance," it added.
Havana Fires Back
Cuba's foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla preemptively rejected the framing on X — the U.S. social media platform — on Tuesday, before Washington's public announcement. He denied any such offer existed, dismissing it as a "fable" and a "$100 million lie."
A Crisis Deepening by the Day
The diplomatic standoff unfolds against a deteriorating backdrop: Cuba is currently grappling with a severe fuel crisis compounded by a U.S. oil embargo imposed on January 30, alongside cascading and widespread power outages crippling daily life across the island.
President Donald Trump has sharpened his rhetoric toward Havana in recent weeks, repeatedly declaring that Cuba is "next" following the military operation against Iran and predicting the island nation will fail "soon." A repost on his Truth Social account suggested he intended to visit a "free Havana" before the end of his term — a statement that left little ambiguity about Washington's ultimate intentions toward the island's current government.
"The United States continues to seek meaningful reforms to Cuba's communist system, which has only served to enrich the elites and condemn the Cuban people to poverty," State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.
The State Department disclosed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio — himself the son of Cuban emigres — had previously extended "numerous private offers" to Havana, encompassing access to "free and fast satellite internet" and direct humanitarian relief for ordinary Cubans enduring acute economic hardship. Cuban authorities, according to Washington, refused every one of them.
"Today, the Department of State is publicly restating the United States' generous offer to provide an additional $100 million in direct humanitarian assistance to the Cuban people that would be distributed in coordination with the Catholic Church and other reliable independent humanitarian organizations," Pigott said.
The deliberate decision to bypass Cuban state institutions entirely — routing aid instead through independent organizations — amounted to a structural rebuke of Havana's governing apparatus. The statement left the Cuban regime with a stark and public choice: accept or be seen refusing it.
"The decision rests with the Cuban regime to accept our offer of assistance or deny critical life-saving aid and ultimately be accountable to the Cuban people for standing in the way of critical assistance," it added.
Havana Fires Back
Cuba's foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla preemptively rejected the framing on X — the U.S. social media platform — on Tuesday, before Washington's public announcement. He denied any such offer existed, dismissing it as a "fable" and a "$100 million lie."
A Crisis Deepening by the Day
The diplomatic standoff unfolds against a deteriorating backdrop: Cuba is currently grappling with a severe fuel crisis compounded by a U.S. oil embargo imposed on January 30, alongside cascading and widespread power outages crippling daily life across the island.
President Donald Trump has sharpened his rhetoric toward Havana in recent weeks, repeatedly declaring that Cuba is "next" following the military operation against Iran and predicting the island nation will fail "soon." A repost on his Truth Social account suggested he intended to visit a "free Havana" before the end of his term — a statement that left little ambiguity about Washington's ultimate intentions toward the island's current government.
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