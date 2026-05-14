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UAE Rejects Netanyahu's Secret Visit Claim
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates publicly rejected on Wednesday a claim made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office that he had conducted a covert visit to the Gulf nation during the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, dismissing the assertion in unusually sharp diplomatic language.
In an official statement, the UAE Foreign Ministry denied that Netanyahu had set foot on Emirati soil or that any Israeli military delegation had been received there — a direct and unambiguous rebuttal of the Israeli prime minister's own office.
The ministry moved to reframe the broader bilateral relationship, stressing that ties between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv are "public and known" within the framework of the Abraham Accords and "are not based on secrecy or hidden arrangements."
It further warned that any assertions involving undeclared visits or back-channel dealings are "baseless" unless formally confirmed by authorized Emirati officials — a statement that effectively placed the burden of legitimacy squarely back on Jerusalem.
The Foreign Ministry also issued a pointed rebuke to the press, urging media organizations to rigorously verify information before publication and to refrain from amplifying unconfirmed reports or weaponizing them to manufacture "political impressions."
What Netanyahu's Office Had Claimed
The denial followed a remarkable claim from Netanyahu's office, which alleged the Israeli leader had secretly traveled to the UAE and held a direct meeting with Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan amid the active U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran. The office went further, characterizing the purported visit as having produced a "historic breakthrough" in Israeli-Emirati relations.
Abu Dhabi's swift and categorical denial left that narrative with no official footing — and injected a rare moment of open public friction into a relationship both governments have long projected as stable and normalized.
In an official statement, the UAE Foreign Ministry denied that Netanyahu had set foot on Emirati soil or that any Israeli military delegation had been received there — a direct and unambiguous rebuttal of the Israeli prime minister's own office.
The ministry moved to reframe the broader bilateral relationship, stressing that ties between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv are "public and known" within the framework of the Abraham Accords and "are not based on secrecy or hidden arrangements."
It further warned that any assertions involving undeclared visits or back-channel dealings are "baseless" unless formally confirmed by authorized Emirati officials — a statement that effectively placed the burden of legitimacy squarely back on Jerusalem.
The Foreign Ministry also issued a pointed rebuke to the press, urging media organizations to rigorously verify information before publication and to refrain from amplifying unconfirmed reports or weaponizing them to manufacture "political impressions."
What Netanyahu's Office Had Claimed
The denial followed a remarkable claim from Netanyahu's office, which alleged the Israeli leader had secretly traveled to the UAE and held a direct meeting with Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan amid the active U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran. The office went further, characterizing the purported visit as having produced a "historic breakthrough" in Israeli-Emirati relations.
Abu Dhabi's swift and categorical denial left that narrative with no official footing — and injected a rare moment of open public friction into a relationship both governments have long projected as stable and normalized.
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