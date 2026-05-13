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Hammond, Amerigo, Canadian Bank At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Andina Copper Corp. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $1.23. Andina reports continuing outstanding drill intercepts from the Cobrasco Project in Choco, Colombia.
Amerigo Resources Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $7.05. Amerigo recently reported past first-quarter 2026 results with sales of US$66.17 million and net income of US$14.72 million, alongside affirming a quarterly dividend of CA$0.0400 per share payable on June 18.
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $9.20. Announced Monday that, at the special meeting of the holders of common shares in the capital of the Company, the holders of options to purchase Common Shares, the holders of deferred share units of the Company and the holders of restricted share units of the Company.
Canadian Banc Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $15.76. Tuesday Canadian Bank announced its intention to complete a share split of its Class A shares due to the Company's strong performance. The Class A shareholders of record at the close of business on May 19 will receive 10 additional Class A shares for every 100 Class A shares held, pursuant to the Share Split. The Share Split is subject to approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange
BioRem Inc. (BRM.V) Hit a 52-Week High of $3.54. BIOREM announced early last month results for the three- and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2025 including a $65.3 million order backlog.
Barksdale Resources Corp. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 51 cents. Last week, Barksdale announced assay results from the first four holes of the 2026 reverse circulation drill program on its flagship Sunnyside Project located in Arizona. Assay results show several broad areas of shallow, high-grade copper-zinc-silver mineralization hosted within the Sunnyside Monzonite Porphyry.
Cardinal Energy Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $12.45. Cardinal Energy confirms that its May dividend of $0.06 per common share will be paid on June 15, to shareholders of record on May 29.
Cavvy Energy Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $1.56. Cavvy last week announced its first-quarter 2026 financial and operating results. The Company produced 24,655 boe/d of hydrocarbons, 1,089 mt/d of sulphur, and generated Net Operating Income of $41.9 million in the first quarter of 2026.
Element 29 Resources Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $1.31. Last week, Element 29 announced that it has engaged Synectiq Inc. to support mineral resource modelling and to design and manage a metallurgical test work program for the Elida Porphyry Copper ("Cu") - Molybdenum ("Mo") - Silver ("Ag") Deposit ("Elida" or the "Property") in central Perú.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $11.94. Last week, Firm Capital reported that, for the three months ended March 31, 2026, net income decreased by 13.7% to $8,611,465, as compared to $9,973,265 for the same period in 2025.
Faraday Copper Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $5.95. Tuesday, Faraday Copper announced the results of 19 drill holes from its Phase IV drill program at the Copper Creek Project, located in Arizona. These holes targeted near-surface copper mineralization and addressed infill drilling and geotechnical objectives. Seven holes were drilled in the Globe area, seven holes were drilled in the Marsha area, and five holes were drilled in the Copper Giant area.
Financial 15 Split Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $11.37. Financial 15 Split announced its intention to complete a share split of its Class A shares due to the Company's strong performance. The Class A shareholders of record at the close of business on May 19, will receive 10 additional Class A shares for every 100 Class A shares held, pursuant to the Share Split.
Finning International Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $101.79. Tuesday, Finning reported first quarter 2026 results. Revenue of $2.5 billion was up 2%, led by product support growth in Canada. Adjusted EPS of $1.02 was up 7% from Q1 2025 EPS of $0.95. LTIP expense had a $0.09 impact on Adjusted EPS in Q1 2026 compared to a $0.04 impact on Q1 2025 EPS.
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $8.36. Knight announced Tuesday that CEO Samira Sakhia is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19, at 9:00 am ET at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel in New York City.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $347.00. Hammond this week announced first-quarter financial figures. Record quarterly sales were $265 million, a 31.5% increase versus Q1 2025. Quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $41 million, or 15.5% of sales.
Amerigo Resources Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $7.05. Amerigo recently reported past first-quarter 2026 results with sales of US$66.17 million and net income of US$14.72 million, alongside affirming a quarterly dividend of CA$0.0400 per share payable on June 18.
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $9.20. Announced Monday that, at the special meeting of the holders of common shares in the capital of the Company, the holders of options to purchase Common Shares, the holders of deferred share units of the Company and the holders of restricted share units of the Company.
Canadian Banc Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $15.76. Tuesday Canadian Bank announced its intention to complete a share split of its Class A shares due to the Company's strong performance. The Class A shareholders of record at the close of business on May 19 will receive 10 additional Class A shares for every 100 Class A shares held, pursuant to the Share Split. The Share Split is subject to approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange
BioRem Inc. (BRM.V) Hit a 52-Week High of $3.54. BIOREM announced early last month results for the three- and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2025 including a $65.3 million order backlog.
Barksdale Resources Corp. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 51 cents. Last week, Barksdale announced assay results from the first four holes of the 2026 reverse circulation drill program on its flagship Sunnyside Project located in Arizona. Assay results show several broad areas of shallow, high-grade copper-zinc-silver mineralization hosted within the Sunnyside Monzonite Porphyry.
Cardinal Energy Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $12.45. Cardinal Energy confirms that its May dividend of $0.06 per common share will be paid on June 15, to shareholders of record on May 29.
Cavvy Energy Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $1.56. Cavvy last week announced its first-quarter 2026 financial and operating results. The Company produced 24,655 boe/d of hydrocarbons, 1,089 mt/d of sulphur, and generated Net Operating Income of $41.9 million in the first quarter of 2026.
Element 29 Resources Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $1.31. Last week, Element 29 announced that it has engaged Synectiq Inc. to support mineral resource modelling and to design and manage a metallurgical test work program for the Elida Porphyry Copper ("Cu") - Molybdenum ("Mo") - Silver ("Ag") Deposit ("Elida" or the "Property") in central Perú.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $11.94. Last week, Firm Capital reported that, for the three months ended March 31, 2026, net income decreased by 13.7% to $8,611,465, as compared to $9,973,265 for the same period in 2025.
Faraday Copper Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $5.95. Tuesday, Faraday Copper announced the results of 19 drill holes from its Phase IV drill program at the Copper Creek Project, located in Arizona. These holes targeted near-surface copper mineralization and addressed infill drilling and geotechnical objectives. Seven holes were drilled in the Globe area, seven holes were drilled in the Marsha area, and five holes were drilled in the Copper Giant area.
Financial 15 Split Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $11.37. Financial 15 Split announced its intention to complete a share split of its Class A shares due to the Company's strong performance. The Class A shareholders of record at the close of business on May 19, will receive 10 additional Class A shares for every 100 Class A shares held, pursuant to the Share Split.
Finning International Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $101.79. Tuesday, Finning reported first quarter 2026 results. Revenue of $2.5 billion was up 2%, led by product support growth in Canada. Adjusted EPS of $1.02 was up 7% from Q1 2025 EPS of $0.95. LTIP expense had a $0.09 impact on Adjusted EPS in Q1 2026 compared to a $0.04 impact on Q1 2025 EPS.
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $8.36. Knight announced Tuesday that CEO Samira Sakhia is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19, at 9:00 am ET at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel in New York City.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $347.00. Hammond this week announced first-quarter financial figures. Record quarterly sales were $265 million, a 31.5% increase versus Q1 2025. Quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $41 million, or 15.5% of sales.
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